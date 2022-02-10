Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Freedom Convoys Are Happening In Other Countries & Protesters Are Waving Canadian Flags

French police have actually banned the Freedom Convoy in Paris.

Trending Staff Writer
Freedom Convoys Are Happening In Other Countries & Protesters Are Waving Canadian Flags
Intoit | Dreamstime

Canada's Freedom Convoy has now inspired other similar protests around the world, and in one country, protesters have even been spotted waving Canadian flags.

As of Thursday, February 10, Freedom Convoy demonstrations — triggered by the news of those in Canada — have been taking place in countries like New Zealand, Australia and France.

In New Zealand, demonstrators with similar views on vaccines and lockdowns have been camping out in the country's capital city, Wellington. The convoy has caused a strong police presence, with those involved reportedly inspired by the "siege of Ottawa."

The Guardian reports that 120 arrests have been made in the city already, alongside other clashes between protesters and the police.

In France, another protest against COVID-19 restrictions appears to have taken inspiration from Canada. A convoy has started the journey from the south of the country to Paris.

According to Reuters, there have even been demonstrators waving Canadian flags as they make their journey north.

The convoy prompted Paris police to ban all Freedom Convoy demonstrations, with Euronews claiming that the convoy is not allowed to enter the city and will face hefty consequences for blocking roads. Penalties include up to two years in jail and fines of up to €4,500 (CA$6,500).

That's not all, as there's an ongoing protest in the Australian capital of Canberra too. There, hundreds of vehicles are reportedly blocking streets in the city's downtown core in another move inspired by Canadian protesters.

Canada's own Freedom Convoy protests have been taking place since late January. Those involved are demonstrating against vaccine mandates, lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions.

Since January 28, the convoy has remained in downtown Ottawa, prompting the city to call a state of emergency.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently met to find a way to address the protests, which continue to take place in Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, ON, where the busiest international border crossing in North America is located.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

doug ford

Ford Says The US Border Blockade Is Damaging The Economy & Ruining People's Jobs

"We cannot let this continue."

Google Maps, FordNation | Facebook

Premier Doug Ford said the U.S. border blockade that's clogging up the Ambassador Bridge must stop.

Protesters have been occupying the bridge along Huron Church Road this week, according to Windsor Police. The protesters have been calling for the same things as the Freedom Convoy demonstrators in Ottawa, including an end of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other lockdown measures across the country.

Keep Reading Show less
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau & Doug Ford Are Uniting Against The Freedom Convoy & Border Blockades

Their on-again, off-again relationship seems to be very on right now!

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, Intoit | Dreamstime

As the Freedom Convoy continues in Ottawa and other blockades have popped up at border crossings, Justin Trudeau and Doug Ford have united to work together to "get the situation under control."

Late in the evening on February 9, both leaders tweeted that they had a conversation with each other and shared what they talked about.

Keep Reading Show less
doug ford

Doug Ford's Daughter Shares How She Doesn't Wear A Mask & Calls To 'End The Mandates'

Krista Ford Haynes says she "hardly ever" wears a mask in public.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford's daughter is back at it again, and this time she's advocating for anti-masking and sharing tips on how she does it.

Krista Ford Haynes has not been shy about her feelings towards Ontario's mask mandate, and on Wednesday she took her disdain to the next level. She shared how she "navigates" not wearing a mask in public in a video on Instagram after praising protesters in Ottawa.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 ontario

Toronto Police Are Closing Queen's Park Circle Ahead Of Another Possible Convoy Protest

Protesters from Ottawa may be coming to Toronto.

Pongsakorn | Dreamstime, Wwphoto | Dreamstime

Toronto Police Service is cracking down on closures ahead of another possible Freedom Convoy protest in the city.

"In response to several social media posts announcing a possible demonstration involving a large number of vehicles, the Toronto Police Service is taking steps to limit impact on our roads/residents," TPS told Narcity.

Keep Reading Show less