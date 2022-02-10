Freedom Convoys Are Happening In Other Countries & Protesters Are Waving Canadian Flags
French police have actually banned the Freedom Convoy in Paris.
Canada's Freedom Convoy has now inspired other similar protests around the world, and in one country, protesters have even been spotted waving Canadian flags.
As of Thursday, February 10, Freedom Convoy demonstrations — triggered by the news of those in Canada — have been taking place in countries like New Zealand, Australia and France.
In New Zealand, demonstrators with similar views on vaccines and lockdowns have been camping out in the country's capital city, Wellington. The convoy has caused a strong police presence, with those involved reportedly inspired by the "siege of Ottawa."
The Guardian reports that 120 arrests have been made in the city already, alongside other clashes between protesters and the police.
In France, another protest against COVID-19 restrictions appears to have taken inspiration from Canada. A convoy has started the journey from the south of the country to Paris.
According to Reuters, there have even been demonstrators waving Canadian flags as they make their journey north.
The convoy prompted Paris police to ban all Freedom Convoy demonstrations, with Euronews claiming that the convoy is not allowed to enter the city and will face hefty consequences for blocking roads. Penalties include up to two years in jail and fines of up to €4,500 (CA$6,500).
That's not all, as there's an ongoing protest in the Australian capital of Canberra too. There, hundreds of vehicles are reportedly blocking streets in the city's downtown core in another move inspired by Canadian protesters.
Canada's own Freedom Convoy protests have been taking place since late January. Those involved are demonstrating against vaccine mandates, lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions.
Since January 28, the convoy has remained in downtown Ottawa, prompting the city to call a state of emergency.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently met to find a way to address the protests, which continue to take place in Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, ON, where the busiest international border crossing in North America is located.
