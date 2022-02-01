An Anti-Vaxxer Dad Lost A Court Battle Over Whether His Daughter Should Be Vaccinated
The mom wanted her child to be vaccinated, but the dad didn't.
A father who filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop his daughter from getting the COVID-19 vaccine has been overruled by a B.C. family court decision.
The man, a co-parent with the 10-year-old girl's mom, submitted his objections to vaccination, suggesting that the vaccine is "unsafe" and argued that the unknown risks of vaccination outweigh any possible benefits.
The girl's mother, on the other hand, wants her daughter to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as per a recommendation from their family doctor, according to the court document.
In making a decision, Judge Gouge said they were guided by a similar case involving two parents in Ontario with different COVID-19 vaccination views.
That guidance states: "The responsible government authorities have all concluded that the COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective for children ages 12-17 to prevent severe illness from COVID-19 and have encouraged eligible children to get vaccinated.
"These government and public health authorities are in a better position than the courts to consider the health benefits and risks to children of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. Absent compelling evidence to the contrary, it is in the best interest of an eligible child to be vaccinated."
Gouge also considered guidance from B.C.'s Ministry of Health, which stresses that vaccines are a "free, safe and effective" means of defending kids against the worst impacts of COVID-19.
The judge ruled that the decision of whether the child should be vaccinated or not should be left with the mother.