A Doctor In BC Has Been Suspended For Allegedly Signing Fake Vaccine & Mask Exemption Forms
"There would be a real risk of harm to the public if Dr. Malthouse was permitted to continue to practise without restriction."
A family doctor in B.C. allegedly signed mask and vaccine exemption forms knowing that they contained false statements, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia.
The accused doctor, Dr. Stephen Craig Malthouse, is now suspended from practising medicine while the investigation continues.
A public notification sent out said that Dr. Malthouse practised in Denman Island, B.C., and the panel investigating suspended him with an interim order to "protect the public."
The panel considered evidence regarding allegations that Dr. Malthouse signed vaccine and mask exemption forms "that he knew included false statements; stated medical conclusions absent any objective medical evidence, and provided diagnoses and courses of action potentially harmful to patients."
He is also accused of attempting to "circumvent public health orders."
Although the allegations are not proven yet, the panel made the decision to suspend Dr. Malthouse while the investigation continues.
Dr. Malthouse did not give a response to the panel regarding the allegations.
In their evidence for suspending the doctor, instead of implementing restrictions, the panel concluded that "there was a high likelihood the conduct would be repeated if no interim order was made."
On October 15, 2020, Dr. Malthouse addressed an open letter to the B.C. Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.
In the letter, he said that "epidemiological evidence clearly shows that the 'pandemic' is over and no second wave will follow."
On Tuesday, March 29, B.C. reported 287 new cases of COVID-19. There were 273 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 46 were in intensive care.