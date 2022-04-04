One Man Allegedly Got 90 COVID Vaccine Shots Just So He Could Sell The Proof-Of-Vax Cards
That's so many shots!
There are some pretty creative get-rich-quick schemes out there, but one German man takes the medal for allegedly executing the most bizarre COVID-related scheme yet.
A 60-year-old man in Germany allegedly got vaccinated up to 90 times in order to sell doctored vaccine cards to people who didn't want to get vaccinated.
Instead of forging fake vaccine cards, the man got actual vaccines so that he could get cards with legitimate batch numbers, reported CBS News. He was allegedly mixing and matching whatever he could get.
The man received his shots from vaccine centres across the eastern German state of Saxony, and he'd allegedly been doing it for months.
His plans were stopped in their tracks after he showed up to get a shot at a vaccine centre in Eilenburg, Saxony, for the second day in a row, Sky News reports.
The criminal police of Germany caught him but didn't detain him.
He's now under investigation for forging documents and issuing unauthorized vaccination cards, and criminal proceedings are underway. His name was not released per German privacy laws.
Police reportedly found a few blank vaccination cards on the man when they caught him.
Authorities did not say how much money he's suspected of making off the scheme. They also didn't share any details about what effect 90 vaccine doses might have on a person, the Associated Press reports.
Pfizer recommends "monitoring of vital functions and symptomatic treatment" in the event of a suspected vaccine overdose, according to documents it filed with the Canadian government. It also recommends contacting a poison control centre. However, the document doesn't say what will happen if you get several doses over a number of days.
This is not the first instance of vaccine card forgery in Germany, the AP reports. Police have busted several forgery rings in recent months, as vaccine passports have become must-haves for people to enjoy public life.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
The CDC has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.