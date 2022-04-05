Canada's Committee On Vaccines Just Suggested 'Rapid Deployment' Of Second COVID Boosters
Select groups will be called upon to take their second booster.
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now suggesting that select groups in Canada should be given a second COVID-19 booster shot.
In a report put out by the committee on Tuesday, April 5, it was recommended that governments start to prepare for the deployment of a second booster to Canadians over the age of 80, as well as those who live in long-term care and other congregate living facilities for seniors.
"NACI recommends that jurisdictions prepare for the rapid deployment of a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose program over the coming weeks," reads the report.
1/3 The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has provided initial recommendations on the use of second #booster doses for some populations as #Covid19 cases rise in many areas of Canada. Read the full summary: http://ow.ly/2JTu50IAUvU\u00a0pic.twitter.com/GpoNSTNspH— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1649171795
NACI also gives a "discretionary recommendation" for providing the second booster to those between the ages of 70 to 79, too.
"A second booster dose among adults younger than 70 years of age in or from First Nations, Métis, or Inuit communities may be considered," continued the report, highlighting that decisions should be made by Indigenous Peoples with the support of local health care systems.
Along with this recommendation, NACI suggests that "jurisdictions should aim to provide a second booster dose 6 months after receipt of the previous booster dose."
However, it also points out that the interval between doses might shorten for the aforementioned groups, "to be balanced with local and current epidemiology."
This update to the report also comes with the NACI's continued recommendation that individuals stay up-to-date on their vaccination, including all eligible booster shots.
Are you 50 years of age or over? \n\nYou may be at risk of severe complications due to #Covid19. \n\nGet your #booster to help protect yourself against severe COVID-19 outcomes. \n\nBook your appointment: \nhttp://ow.ly/ekaN50IzZVN\u00a0pic.twitter.com/MsYhB3NByQ— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1649095216
The Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health put out a statement of their own after this announcement, speaking on behalf of federal, provincial and territorial chief medical officers.
"As the pandemic evolves, eligibility for booster doses may change. Scientific evidence and expert advice continue to inform the most effective use of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada," it said.
Along with vaccination, the CCMOH also continues to recommend masking even when not required, staying home when sick, maintaining ventilation in indoor spaces and washing your hands regularly.
This new booster recommendation comes during a time when many countries, including parts of Canada, are seeing a "sixth wave" of COVID-19.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.