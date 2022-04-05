These Are The Newest COVID-19 Symptoms To Watch For As Many Countries Face A Sixth Wave
The world might be ready to move on from COVID-19, but health officials say there are several "new" symptoms to watch out for with a sixth wave ahead of us.
The symptoms aren't really anything new but public health experts have only recently confirmed what they've suspected for a while — and now those signs are going on the list.
The U.K.'s National Health Service recently added a bunch to its official list, and "feeling sick" is one of them — whatever that means.
The NHS expanded its list this week by adding nine additional items, reports Stylist such as a sore throat and headache.
The new additions are:
- Shortness of breath
- Feeling tired or exhausted
- Aching body
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Blocked or runny nose
- Loss of appetite
- Diarrhea
- Feeling sick or being sick
Although a few of these symptoms have been linked to COVID-19 for a while, the NHS has finally added them to its list.
These possible signs are in addition to the ones we've known about for a while, like fever or chills, a new persistent cough and a loss or change of taste or smell.
The U.S. and Canada have already listed many of these recently confirmed symptoms on their own lists in recent months.
Here's the full list from the Canadian government's website:
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Sneezing
- New or worsening cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Temperature equal to or more than 38°C
- Feeling feverish
- Chills
- Fatigue or weakness
- Muscle or body aches
- New loss of smell or taste
- Headache
- Abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting
- Feeling very unwell
The CDC list is comparatively smaller but has virtually all the same symptoms as its Canadian and U.K. counterparts.
The NHS update comes as many other countries are facing a sixth wave just as they're taking steps to open up again.
