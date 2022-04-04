Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario reopening

Toronto's Top Doctor Is Asking People To Still Mask Up Inside During The 6th Wave

The mask mandates were lifted at most spots last month.

Toronto Associate Editor
Dr. Eileen De Villa. Right: People wearing masks inside of a store.

Dr. Eileen De Villa. Right: People wearing masks inside of a store.

@cityofto | Instagram, Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health is pleading with locals to keep wearing their masks in indoor public spaces as Ontario deals with another wave of COVID-19 infections.

"We are several weeks out since the province loosened COVID-19 restrictions, and with many more opportunities for people to mix, we are seeing an anticipated increase in COVID-19 activity in Toronto," Toronto's top doctor, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said at a press conference on April 4.

As of March 21, the Ford government lifted the masking requirements at most public spaces, with the exception of some spots like public transit and congregate care settings.

"We should expect that from time to time we are going to have to adjust our behaviour to use all the layers of self-protection that we have at our disposal to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 activity in our community. This is one of those times," de Villa said.

Ontario epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, shared with CP24 that the province is currently in its sixth wave — but the size of its impact is unclear.

"It's true that individuals are no longer mandated to wear a mask in many settings, but you can choose to wear one. You can choose to continue to wear one, and I encourage you to do so," de Villa said.

"Wearing a mask is a simple thing we can all do, especially if you are older, have older people in your life, have a serious health condition or simply are indoors with people you do not know."

Starting April 27, all masking mandates will be lifted as well as any remaining COVID-19 public health measures.

