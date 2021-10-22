Trending Tags

Face Masks In Ontario Won't Be Required Forever & Here's When You Can Stop Wearing Them

Face Masks In Ontario Won't Be Required Forever & Here's When You Can Stop Wearing Them
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford announced Ontario's long-term plan for COVID-19 in a press conference on Friday and has announced that face masks won't be required forever.

According to a government press release, face masks could no longer be required in indoor settings as of March 28, 2022.

This means that unless you have grown attached to wearing a mask in public, you won't have to wear a face covering when entering indoor public spaces.

Although "recommendations may be released for specific settings, if appropriate."

March 28 is the last date in Ford's long-term plan, and if all goes accordingly, all proof of vaccination restrictions will be lifted as well.

Here's When Ontario's Proof Of Vaccination Requirements Will Come To An End

The government will remove proof of vaccination in steps.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Ontarians may no longer have to show proof of vaccination in some settings starting next year.

Premier Doug Ford announced Ontario's long-term plan for gradually loosening COVID-19 restrictions in a press conference on Friday.

Ontario Is Lifting Capacity Limits For So Many Businesses Next Week & Here's The Full List

Limits will officially be lifted this Monday, October 25.

fordnation | Twitter, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Next time you go to your favourite restaurant, you may notice more people. The government has announced that Ontario's capacity limits are officially increasing this Monday in multiple establishments that require proof of vaccination.

"With the next step of measures easing on Monday, October 25, when we lift capacity limits and distancing requirements for restaurants, gyms and casinos where proof of vaccination is required," Doug Ford announced in a press conference on Friday.

Ontario Just Laid Out A Timeline For Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions Over The Next 5 Months

These are the key dates to look out for.

These are the key dates to look out for.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

The provincial government just announced its plan to lift and relax several COVID-19 restrictions.

In an announcement on October 22, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that beginning Monday, October 25, the province will begin lifting several public health restrictions in a plan proposed to span over five months.

Ontario Will Be Releasing A Plan To Exit Step 3 Today & Here's What You Need To Know

Some restrictions will remain in place.

Some restrictions will remain in place.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee | Dreamstime

Ontario will announce the exit plan from step three of the Roadmap to Reopen on Friday.

A media representative for Ontario's ministry of health told Narcity that they will be "releasing Ontario's plan to safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term," right before the weekend.

