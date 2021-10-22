Here's When Ontario's Proof Of Vaccination Requirements Will Come To An End
The government will remove proof of vaccination in steps.
Ontarians may no longer have to show proof of vaccination in some settings starting next year.
Premier Doug Ford announced Ontario's long-term plan for gradually loosening COVID-19 restrictions in a press conference on Friday.
If Ontario remains on track with no "concerning trends in public health and health care," requirements around proof of vaccination may start to "gradually lift" starting January 17, 2022, according to the Ontario government.
This gradual lift will take place in "restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, facilities used for sports and recreational facilities and casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments."
By February 7, proof of vaccination will also be lifted in higher-risk settings, including nightclubs and strip clubs.
By March 28, requirements for proof of vaccination will be lifted for all other settings, including concerts, cinemas and more.
Along with proof of vaccination restrictions loosening, "following the winter holiday months and after students returned to in-class learning, the province intends to begin gradually lifting capacity limits in settings where proof of vaccination is not required. The Chief Medical Officer of Health will also lift CMOH directives as appropriate," according to the Ontario government.
