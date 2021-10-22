Ontario Is Lifting Capacity Limits For So Many Businesses Next Week & Here's The Full List
Limits will officially be lifted this Monday, October 25.
Next time you go to your favourite restaurant, you may notice more people. The government has announced that Ontario's capacity limits are officially increasing this Monday in multiple establishments that require proof of vaccination.
"With the next step of measures easing on Monday, October 25, when we lift capacity limits and distancing requirements for restaurants, gyms and casinos where proof of vaccination is required," Doug Ford announced in a press conference on Friday.
The provincial government also announced they'll be lifting capacity limits and physical distancing requirements if the following types of establishments choose to require proof of vaccination of their guests, including the following:
- Personal care services like hair salons and barbershops;
- Indoor public places at museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and other similar spaces;
- Indoor public spaces at amusement parks like Canada's Wonderland;
- Indoor areas of fairs, rural exhibitions, and festivals;
- Indoor tour services;
- Boat tours;
- Indoor places at marinas and boating clubs;
- Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities;
- Open house events that real estate agents set-up;
- Indoor areas of photography studios and services.
By November 15, the Ford administration said they plan to lift the capacity limits at other remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required like nightclubs, wedding receptions in event spaces where dancing is required, strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs.
Earlier this month, Ontario announced that capacity limits in cinemas, concert venues, meeting spaces and more had been increased to 100% capacity.