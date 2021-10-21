Ontario Will Be Releasing A Plan To Exit Step 3 Tomorrow & Here's What You Need To Know
Some restrictions will remain in place.
Ontario will announce the exit plan from step three of the Roadmap to Reopen on Friday.
A media representative for Ontario's ministry of health told Narcity that they will be "releasing Ontario's plan to safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term," right before the weekend.
Ontario was originally expected to come out of step three this summer but Ontario's departure was paused in August due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant.
When Ontario does leave step three Ontarians will see many restrictions loosen. According to the Ontario government website "capacity limits in all sectors," will be removed and social gatherings and events will no longer have limits.
"Active screening" for workers and guests will also be removed.
However, some restrictions will reportedly remain in place, such as wearing masks in indoor settings.