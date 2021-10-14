Ontario's Step 3 Could Reportedly End As Early As Next Week
There's a chance that Ontario could be moving out of Step 3 very soon.
According to CTV News Toronto sources, the provincial government is thinking about easing pandemic restrictions with an announcement potentially coming this week due to the improving COVID-19 situation in Ontario.
The Ford administration is reportedly considering getting out of Step 3 of the "Roadmap to Reopen" as soon as this coming Monday, October 18.
Ontario has been in this current reopening phase since mid-July, and the province hadn't considered leaving Step 3 due to the number of COVID-19 cases being reported daily. Yesterday, the province's daily case count was the lowest it had been since August.
Getting out of this reopening phase could possibly see an increase of capacity limits, which currently has a cap both indoors and outdoors. According to CTV News, indoor masking will still remain in place even when Ontario moves out of Step 3, and people in the 6ix will likely still have to wear masks until January 2022.
Ontario already lifted capacity limits for certain venues like movie theatres, concerts, and live sporting events.
