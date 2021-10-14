Trending Tags

Ontario's Step 3 Could Reportedly End As Early As Next Week

Fingers crossed, we've been in Step 3 since July.🤞

Ontario's Step 3 Could Reportedly End As Early As Next Week
Alvin Liu | Dreamstime

There's a chance that Ontario could be moving out of Step 3 very soon.

According to CTV News Toronto sources, the provincial government is thinking about easing pandemic restrictions with an announcement potentially coming this week due to the improving COVID-19 situation in Ontario.

The Ford administration is reportedly considering getting out of Step 3 of the "Roadmap to Reopen" as soon as this coming Monday, October 18.

Ontario has been in this current reopening phase since mid-July, and the province hadn't considered leaving Step 3 due to the number of COVID-19 cases being reported daily. Yesterday, the province's daily case count was the lowest it had been since August.

Getting out of this reopening phase could possibly see an increase of capacity limits, which currently has a cap both indoors and outdoors. According to CTV News, indoor masking will still remain in place even when Ontario moves out of Step 3, and people in the 6ix will likely still have to wear masks until January 2022.

Ontario already lifted capacity limits for certain venues like movie theatres, concerts, and live sporting events.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Here's What Could Change In Ontario After Step 3 Comes To An End

Vaccine certificate rules could reportedly change.

@fordnationdougford| Instagram, Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime

Ontario has been paused in step three of the reopening plan since mid-July 2021, but that could reportedly change very soon.

The Ontario government paused the province's exit from step three in August because of an increase of COVID-19 cases, the data surrounding the Delta variant and the "recent experiences of other jurisdictions," according to the Ontario government website.

Keep Reading Show less

John Tory Says Ontario's Step 3 Needs To End 'Cautiously' So There Isn't Another Lockdown

Tory says there is "no definitive time," yet.

@johntory | Instagram, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Mayor John Tory says there is "no definitive time" for when restrictions will loosen in Ontario, but he did confirm that discussions are ongoing during an interview with Breakfast Television on Thursday morning.

"Well there's discussions that are ongoing, and I've talked to the premier a couple of times about it because you know we're all aware of the fact that we need to have consistent rules and policies that apply across all sectors of the economy and that includes our friends in the restaurant business who have had really big struggles for the last number of months," said Tory.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Increasing Capacity Limits For So Many Spots Starting This Weekend

Concert venues, movies theatres and more will be able to operate at 100% capacity.

Colin Lloyd | Unsplash, Spitfirepix | Dreamstime

Ontario capacity limits are about to get a lot bigger in select settings.

On Friday, the Government of Ontario announced that effective Saturday, October 9, at 12:01 a.m., multiple locations will be able to operate at 100% capacity.

Keep Reading Show less

Trick-Or-Treating In Ontario Is Actually Happening This Year But These Are The Rules

Moore says kids shouldn't yell "too exuberantly."

Kristen Prahl | Dreamstime

It's time to stock up on candy and dust off your Halloween decorations because trick-or-treating is happening this year!

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, announced in a press conference on Thursday that trick-or-treating will take place this year in Ontario with some guidance.

Keep Reading Show less