Ontario To Increase Capacity Limits For So Many Indoor & Outdoor Venues Starting Tomorrow
Here's what you need to know.
Ontario will be increasing its capacity limits for several indoor and outdoor venues where proof of vaccination is required starting tomorrow.
Dr. Kieran Moore, the chief medical officer of health for Ontario, told reporters on Friday that the significant increase for certain indoor and outdoor settings will come into effect on September 25 at 12:01 a.m.
Indoor capacity limits
Certain indoor spaces, where proof of vaccination is required, including sporting events, meeting and event spaces, concerts, theatres, cinemas, racing venues, and studio audiences for film and television production will be able to operate at 50% capacity or 10,000 people, whichever is less.
"This is an increase in the hard capacity cap for these settings," Moore said.
Outdoor capacity limits
Unseated events held outside, such as sports games, concerts, theatres and racing venues, will see a capacity increase of up to 75% capacity or 15,000 people, whichever is less.
Outdoor seated events will also see a capacity increase to 75% or 30,000 people, whichever is less.
"To maintain the safety of large outdoor events, proof of vaccination will be required in outdoor settings where the usual maximum capacity would be 25,000 people or more," Moore said.
According to Moore, the Rogers Centre will be able to have up to 30,000 people in the stadium for a Blue Jays game and it will be considered an outdoor venue even if the roof is closed.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.