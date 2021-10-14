Trending Tags

Here's What Could Change In Ontario After Step 3 Comes To An End

Vaccine certificate rules could reportedly change.

Here's What Could Change In Ontario After Step 3 Comes To An End
Ontario has been paused in step three of the reopening plan since mid-July 2021, but that could reportedly change very soon.

The Ontario government paused the province's exit from step three in August because of an increase of COVID-19 cases, the data surrounding the Delta variant and the "recent experiences of other jurisdictions," according to the Ontario government website.

However, they have not officially updated when the province will once again start loosening restrictions.

What will change when Ontario exits step 3?

When Ontario finally takes the plunge out of the Roadmap to Reopen, all capacity limits will be removed, limits for social gatherings and public events will be removed, and active screening of workers and guests will be removed, according to the Ontario government.

A source with alleged knowledge of Premier Doug Ford's plan to exit step three told CTV News they are also looking to reportedly get to a point where vaccine certificates won't be mandatory anymore.

According to CTV News, this means that proof of vaccination would become a voluntary program rather than mandatory and could be included in the government's phased approach to loosening restrictions.

However, some restrictions will still stay in place, according to the Ontario government.

Masks will still be required in indoor public settings. Businesses and organizations will still need to have COVID-19 screening posters posted at their entrances so guests can self-assess themselves before coming in, and establishments currently required to take down customers' contact information will still be required to do so.

Businesses and organizations will need a safety plan that details how they plan to meet public and workplace safety measures and will still be required to follow instructions from public health officials.

When will Ontario move out of step 3?

Sources told CTV News that a plan will be announced next week and that Ford is expected to speak this Friday about Ontario leaving step three.

Mayor John Tory also confirmed in an interview with Breakfast Television this morning that there are "discussions that are ongoing."

