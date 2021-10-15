Doug Ford Is Working On A Plan To Address COVID-19 Surges Locally After Step 3 Ends
The premier dropped a few hints about what an emergency response could look like.
Premier Doug Ford confirmed in a press conference on Friday that plans for Ontario to exit step three are underway and have been for months now.
"Because so many of you have rolled up your sleeves we're now able to finalize our plans to exit step three of the Roadmap to Reopen and cautiously lift more public health measures," said Ford. "The work began months ago, and we are finalizing the plan now."
However, the premier also hinted that they are looking into new emergency responses if COVID-19 cases surge again. This includes targeting problems locally.
The premier said the plan is "including where and when we may need to reapply measures, should they be required to stop the surge of transmission."
According to Ford, additional measures will be "localized, tailored and aimed at limiting disruptions to businesses and families."
An exact date for when step three will come to an end has not yet been released.