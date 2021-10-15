Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario reopening

Doug Ford Is Working On A Plan To Address COVID-19 Surges Locally After Step 3 Ends

The premier dropped a few hints about what an emergency response could look like.

Doug Ford Is Working On A Plan To Address COVID-19 Surges Locally After Step 3 Ends
Premier of Ontario | YouTube

Premier Doug Ford confirmed in a press conference on Friday that plans for Ontario to exit step three are underway and have been for months now.

"Because so many of you have rolled up your sleeves we're now able to finalize our plans to exit step three of the Roadmap to Reopen and cautiously lift more public health measures," said Ford. "The work began months ago, and we are finalizing the plan now."

However, the premier also hinted that they are looking into new emergency responses if COVID-19 cases surge again. This includes targeting problems locally.

The premier said the plan is "including where and when we may need to reapply measures, should they be required to stop the surge of transmission."

According to Ford, additional measures will be "localized, tailored and aimed at limiting disruptions to businesses and families."

An exact date for when step three will come to an end has not yet been released.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario's Vaccine Certificate QR Codes Are Now Available & Here's Who Can Get It First

Some residents can even download it today!

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Government of Ontario

Ontario's new vaccine certificate QR codes are launching today, but only some people will be able to access them at first.

The Ontario government announced that to keep the user experience "smooth" for everyone, they will be giving out access in three waves based on birthdates.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What Could Change In Ontario After Step 3 Comes To An End

Vaccine certificate rules could reportedly change.

@fordnationdougford| Instagram, Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime

Ontario has been paused in step three of the reopening plan since mid-July 2021, but that could reportedly change very soon.

The Ontario government paused the province's exit from step three in August because of an increase of COVID-19 cases, the data surrounding the Delta variant and the "recent experiences of other jurisdictions," according to the Ontario government website.

Keep Reading Show less

John Tory Says Ontario's Step 3 Needs To End 'Cautiously' So There Isn't Another Lockdown

Tory says there is "no definitive time," yet.

@johntory | Instagram, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Mayor John Tory says there is "no definitive time" for when restrictions will loosen in Ontario, but he did confirm that discussions are ongoing during an interview with Breakfast Television on Thursday morning.

"Well there's discussions that are ongoing, and I've talked to the premier a couple of times about it because you know we're all aware of the fact that we need to have consistent rules and policies that apply across all sectors of the economy and that includes our friends in the restaurant business who have had really big struggles for the last number of months," said Tory.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Step 3 Could Reportedly End As Early As Next Week

Fingers crossed, we've been in Step 3 since July.🤞

Alvin Liu | Dreamstime

There's a chance that Ontario could be moving out of Step 3 very soon.

According to CTV News Toronto sources, the provincial government is thinking about easing pandemic restrictions with an announcement potentially coming this week due to the improving COVID-19 situation in Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less