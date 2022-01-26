Trending Tags

Doug Ford Says He Can't See Mask Mandates Ending 'Anytime Soon' In Ontario

Masks may be around longer than the province expected! 😷

Toronto Staff Writer
Doug Ford Says He Can't See Mask Mandates Ending 'Anytime Soon' In Ontario
@fordnationdougford | Instagram

If you live in Ontario, you should probably make sure you're fully stocked up on face coverings because Premier Doug Ford said mask mandates won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

During an interview with Belleville radio station CJBQ on Tuesday, Ford addressed the province's timeline for loosening public health measures and was asked when mask mandates might end.

"I can't say anytime soon. I think it really protects people, but eventually, we can't live this way forever," Ford said during the interview.

"As for a date, I can't give an exact date [..] but ultimately I think we have to get back to normal. But even then, there's still going to be a lot of people who feel more secure with a mask on — God bless them," he said.

Ontario had initially laid out a plan in October to ease restrictions over the course of several months and mask mandates were set to lift in indoor settings as of March 28, 2022.

"At this time, it is intended that remaining public health and workplace safety measures will be lifted, including wearing face coverings in indoor public settings," the Ontario press release specified back in October.

However, the province's first case of the Omicron variant was reported not long after and the government had to update its timeline on January 20 when they announced the first round of public health measures lifting at the end of January.

Since then, there has been no further clarification on when mask mandates might be lifted.

Those living in Toronto are expected to still mask up in public indoor spaces until at least April, since City Council extended the bylaw back in December due to the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

