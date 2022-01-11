Trending Tags

Omicron Or A Common Cold? A Doctor Explains What To Do If You're Not Sure

"It's very difficult to tell the difference.”

Vancouver Editor
Elena Nichizhenova | Dreamstime, Cerrophotography | Dreamstime

A top doctor in B.C. explained what to do if you're not sure if you have the Omicron variant or just a common cold.

Especially in mild cases, the symptoms can be similar — such as a headache and runny nose — so it can be hard to tell what you have.

B.C. has also faced issues with testing availability, with the province triaging tests to those who need them. In December, videos showed people waiting in long lines to get access to testing. Without the test, it's hard to be sure that your symptoms are in fact COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry had some answers though, during a town hall on January 10, which was live-streamed by Global BC.

“Early on it's very difficult to tell the difference," between a cold and infection by the Omicron variant, she said.

She explained that the Omicron variant gives many people mild symptoms, like a runny nose and sneezing. She added though that "we are also seeing that younger people also get the headaches, muscle aches, and feeling tired and rundown."

With the testing concerns that the province is dealing with, and how fast the variant is spreading, it's best to stay away from other people if you have any symptoms, Henry explained.

It's especially important to keep your distance from anyone who is at a higher risk of illness, she said.

"We know now, as well, that this is a shorter duration of illness, especially in people who are vaccinated," said Henry.

Because of this, she said that isolating for five days is the best thing to do, as well as wearing a mask around other people.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

10 Cities In BC & Alberta Named In Top 25 Popular Places To Move To Canada

There were some surprising absentees too!

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime, Nalidsa Sukprasert | Dreamstime

Parts of B.C. and Alberta have become hotspot areas for people looking to move, according to a new report of Canada's most sought-after destinations.

U-Haul named the 25 most popular cities that Canadians chose to move to last year within Canada.

Quebec Is Going To Charge Adults A 'Significant' Tax If They Refuse To Get Vaccinated

It's the first Canadian province to make the move.👇

@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Quebec is about to become the first Canadian province to charge residents a "significant" fee if they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a press conference on January 11, Premier François Legault confirmed that unvaccinated Quebecers who are over the age of 18 must get their first dose in the next few weeks or face getting fined.

COVID-19 Cases In Alberta Could Be '10 Times' Higher Than The Number Actually Being Reported

That's just a "conservative estimate" too!

Government of Alberta | Flickr, Adam Drobiec | Dreamstime

COVID-19 cases in Alberta could be dramatically higher than what is being reported, the province's chief medical officer of health has said.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw told reporters in a press conference on Monday that a "conservative estimate" would be that the province is catching "one in 10 [cases] or greater."

Ontario Man Charged After Allegedly Threatening Maskless Shoppers With A Baseball Bat

It all started at a local grocery store.

Saugeen Shores Police Services | Twitter

An Ontario man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening two people with a bat for being maskless in a grocery store last week.

According to Saugeen Shores Police, the incident occurred on January 6th, at around 8:00 p.m., when the suspect allegedly threatened the victims and damaged a Port Elgin business.

