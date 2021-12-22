Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

This TikTok Shows How Hard It Is To Get A COVID-19 Test In Vancouver RN

You can check the wait times before going!

This TikTok Shows How Hard It Is To Get A COVID-19 Test In Vancouver RN
Rtdeleon04 | Dreamstime, Oksana Krasiuk | Dreamstime

Take-home rapid tests are difficult to get in B.C. right now, so you might have to go wait in line for hours to get tested for COVID-19.

As Omicron cases rise in B.C., and restrictions get tighter due to the increase, rapid tests are especially important to have access to. Unfortunately, there have been reports on social media of extremely long wait times for a test.

While some other provinces have more access to free take-home rapid tests, many people in B.C. are still having to go to a facility to get tested.

According to the government website, the rollout of rapid tests has been sped up as of December 21, but the delivery of a large volume of tests, which includes at-home tests, isn't expected until mid to late January.

Lines for tests in Vancouver, B.C. have been shown on social media, and they are shockingly long.

As the holidays come, and people try to get tested before gathering with family and friends, testing centers are getting busy.

One TikTok shows two people in their car, waiting in line for a test.


@bronrw 4 hours and we’re still in line. send help
♬ original sound - 🌟


The caption said that they had been waiting in line for four hours, and the video shows a lot of cars still in front of them.

"Send help," the caption said.

The video also shows a lineup of people beside the cars, also appearing to be waiting for COVID-19 testing.

Other posts on social media have shown similar massive lines, spanning many blocks.

from vancouver

If you want to avoid the super long wait times as much as possible, you can check them online before going to get your test, on the Emergency Department Wait Times website.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

BC Just Announced New Restrictions That Include A Ban On Some Indoor Gatherings

Smaller "personal" indoor gatherings are still allowed, but "organized" events are not.

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

B.C. has just announced many new restrictions in response to the Omicron variant.

The government of B.C. announced these new restrictions on Tuesday afternoon, and as of December 22, they are now in effect.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Ways You Can Totally Tell Someone Is From BC Without Them Actually Telling You

If you've done them all, you're definitely from BC!

@annnayu | Instagram, @adeorksen | Instagram

B.C. is known for its beauty, with incredible outdoor activities and scenic views that draw in a lot of tourists.

Especially in the summer, the province is filled with people from around the world coming to experience what B.C. is like. Then you also have all of the people who moved here for good.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Restrictions In BC Are About To Get Much Stricter & Here's Everything That Will Change

It's in response to the Omicron variant.

ProvinceofBC | Youtube, Iakov Filimonov | Dreamstime

A whole lot of new COVID-19 restrictions are coming into effect in B.C. on Monday in an attempt to control the spread of the new Omicron variant.

In an announcement on Friday, health officials introduced limits on indoor gatherings to up to 10 people, ordered all New Years' Eve parties and events to be cancelled, and implemented a 50% capacity limit on all events with more than 1,000 people attending.

Keep Reading Show less

A Police Officer Jumped Into A Swimming Pool To Save 2 Seniors Stuck In Their Vehicle

What a hero!

Surrey RCMP

A police officer in B.C. performed a heroic act, jumping into a swimming pool to save two seniors from their submerged vehicle.

Surrey RCMP officer Cst. Gonpo was responding to reports of a collision involving one vehicle in the 16500 block of Glenwood Crescent South when he leapt into action.

Keep Reading Show less