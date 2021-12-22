This TikTok Shows How Hard It Is To Get A COVID-19 Test In Vancouver RN
Take-home rapid tests are difficult to get in B.C. right now, so you might have to go wait in line for hours to get tested for COVID-19.
As Omicron cases rise in B.C., and restrictions get tighter due to the increase, rapid tests are especially important to have access to. Unfortunately, there have been reports on social media of extremely long wait times for a test.
While some other provinces have more access to free take-home rapid tests, many people in B.C. are still having to go to a facility to get tested.
According to the government website, the rollout of rapid tests has been sped up as of December 21, but the delivery of a large volume of tests, which includes at-home tests, isn't expected until mid to late January.
Lines for tests in Vancouver, B.C. have been shown on social media, and they are shockingly long.
As the holidays come, and people try to get tested before gathering with family and friends, testing centers are getting busy.
One TikTok shows two people in their car, waiting in line for a test.
The caption said that they had been waiting in line for four hours, and the video shows a lot of cars still in front of them.
The video also shows a lineup of people beside the cars, also appearing to be waiting for COVID-19 testing.
Other posts on social media have shown similar massive lines, spanning many blocks.
from vancouver
If you want to avoid the super long wait times as much as possible, you can check them online before going to get your test, on the Emergency Department Wait Times website.
