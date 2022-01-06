Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 british columbia

BC Has 1.3M COVID-19 Tests Sitting In A Warehouse Despite Its Top Doctor Calling It A 'Myth'

The rumour is confirmed.

BC Has 1.3M COVID-19 Tests Sitting In A Warehouse Despite Its Top Doctor Calling It A 'Myth'
Baloncici | Dreamstime, Cbechinie | Dreamstime

It has been confirmed that there are more than 1 million unused rapid tests sitting in a warehouse in B.C., even though Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry assured the public that it was an "urban myth."

In a press conference on Tuesday, Henry responded to a question about the rumour that there were millions of unused rapid tests located in a warehouse somewhere. She dismissed the rumour right away.

"That's an urban myth, that there are millions of rapid tests in a warehouse somewhere," Henry said.

She also said that rapid tests have been available to long-term care facilities for months, and they have been used in many long-term care settings.

She added that over 100,000 rapid tests are being distributed as of last week to long-term care homes. They are to be used for visitors to get tested before coming into the homes.

There might not be millions of tests stored away, but there are 1,342,150 tests sitting in a warehouse, according to the Ministry of Health in a statement to CTV News.

In the statement, the ministry said that about 17 million more tests were on the way, coming from the federal government.

This comes after there have been reports of people waiting for hours in line to get a COVID-19 test.

B.C. recently reached its capacity for COVID-19 testing, and is now triaging tests for people who need them.

Due to the lack of tests, Henry said that if you have symptoms of COVID-19 you should assume you are positive and "take measures to avoid passing it on."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Parts Of Toronto's Yonge Street Are Closed From Possible Sinkhole & 'Delays Are Expected'

Your morning commute might have to be readjusted.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Some people think a bad cup of coffee is a rough way to start the day, but what about a sinkhole with "pooling water" in the middle of your commute?

Toronto Police Operations tweeted at 12:28 a.m. Thursday morning that a water main reportedly broke at Yonge and Church streets, and officers found water pooling and a possible sinkhole on scene.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadians On The West & East Coast Act So Differently In A Pandemic & Here's What I've Seen

Here's what I've noticed.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

The West Coast of Canada is different from the East Coast in a lot of ways, including in how they treat the COVID-19 pandemic, I've noticed.

Rewinding to March 2020, I'm sitting in my car driving home to New Brunswick from Ottawa, where I was going to university. Like many people, I remember that first week so clearly. I thought I was going home for two weeks to flatten the curve. As we now know, it's lasted a lot longer than that.

Keep Reading Show less

Schools In BC Are Opening Next Week & They're 'Not A Major Source Of Transmission'

Keeping them open is the "highest priority."

Province of British Columbia | Flikr, Michele D’Ottavio | Dreamstime

School is starting in B.C. next week and Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that they are not a major source for COVID-19 transmission.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Henry said that it is a top priority to keep schools open for the mental and emotional health of children. She also said that they are keeping them open because they "know that schools are safe. They're the best and safest place for our children and they are essential."

Keep Reading Show less

BC Issues A Dire Warning For Businesses & Workers Telling Them 'Now Is The Time To Prepare'

"As many as a third of your workforce at any one time may become ill."

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

B.C. health officials issued a stark warning to businesses and workers, saying that some companies could have up to one-third of their workers off sick.

In a press conference on Tuesday, January 4, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the new Omicron variant has "taken over" in B.C., contributing to around 80% of new cases across the province.

Keep Reading Show less