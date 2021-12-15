Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

BC Is Telling People To 'Rethink' Their Holiday Plans & Here's The Official Advice

Here's who you should hang out with.

BC Is Telling People To 'Rethink' Their Holiday Plans & Here's The Official Advice
Province of British Columbia | flickr

B.C. officials have told people to rethink their plans for the holidays given the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant.

Earlier this month, Dr. Bonnie Henry made said that people living in B.C. should expect and plan for the worst regarding holiday gatherings.

This came after the first case of the Omicron variant was identified in the province on December 1.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Henry confirmed that there were 44 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in B.C. up to December 12. Henry said that "there will be more cases," of the variant.

During the conference, she celebrated one year since the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic started in B.C. on December 15, 2020. With the news though, comes advice on how to celebrate another Christmas amid COVID-19.

Henry's advice first and foremost was to get vaccinated.

"We see direct correlations with the rate vaccination in communities and the rate of transmission of COVID-19," she said.

In terms of cases, Henry said that there has been a steady decrease in cases for some areas in the last couple of months.

She warned people, however, about attending large indoor holiday parties or gatherings, saying that there is still a great amount of uncertainty surrounding the variant and how it will spread.

There are no additional restrictions being put in place in B.C. as of right now, but she encouraged people to not get together with strangers or people with unknown vaccination statuses.

"Rethink those parties where you want to be together with groups of people that you may not know. That is a risky thing right now," she said.

"You need to get vaccinated to protect yourself, to protect your family, and to protect your community."

It was also announced that that rapid tests will soon be available in B.C. for free, in the new year.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

University Of Toronto Cancels In-Person Exams & Moves Classes Online Due To Omicron

U of T will “delay most in-person learning until Jan. 31.”

Les Palenik | Dreamstime

The University of Toronto is cancelling in-person exams and moving to online learning next semester due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

In a press release posted on December 15, U of T says the majority of in-person classes will be cancelled until January 31 to "help curb the spread of COVID-19 amid the emergence of the Omicron variant."

Keep Reading Show less

Queen's University Outbreak Is Being Linked To Omicron Spread In BC & Nova Scotia

Both provinces are investigating cases after a sports tournament in Ontario.

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

A rugby championship held at Queen's University last month is being linked to Omicron outbreaks in two other provinces.

Both Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, tied recent variant cases to varsity rugby teams that attended a November championship in Kingston.

Keep Reading Show less

Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests May Be Coming To A LCBO Near You Pretty Soon

Some malls, libraries and subway stations will have them, too.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Are you one of the many people who find themselves hitting up the LCBO every Friday night? Well, good news! You'll soon be able to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test alongside your weekend booze supply.

According to the Ontario government, the initiative is part of a new enhanced testing strategy that aims to provide up to 2 million rapid tests free of charge at pop-up sites across the province.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's COVID-19 Booster Doses Will Be Available To People 18+ Even Sooner Now

You can book your third dose next week!

Premier of Ontario | YouTube

The province's adult population will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose next week.

According to the Ontario government, individuals aged 18 and over will officially be able to schedule their third dose appointments starting on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less