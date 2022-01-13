Trending Tags

People Are Boycotting McDonald's Because Of A Vaccine Mandate In BC

#BoycottMcDonalds is trending.

Vancouver Editor
People Are Boycotting McDonald's Because Of A Vaccine Mandate In BC
Komprach Nitiborisutsakul | Dreamstime, Enchanted _fairy | Dreamstime

People are speaking out on social media, boycotting fast food chain McDonald's because of a vaccine mandate being implemented at the Ronald McDonald Houses in B.C.

If you search #BoycottMcDonalds on Twitter right now, you'll find a huge amount of people speaking out against the Ronald McDonald House.

A letter from Ronald McDonald House B.C. & Yukon was posted to social media and caught people's attention.

The letter outlines a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy that will take effect as of January 17. The letter states that anyone who is five and older has to show proof of vaccination. They must have received two doses and it applies to anyone who is working, visiting, or staying at the locations, the letter said.

The letter specifically is referring to two locations, 4567 Heather St., Vancouver, B.C., and the Family Room in the Surrey Memorial Hospital.

One video shows a man holding the letter, referring to it as an "eviction notice," and going to speak to the manager at the Ronald McDonald House. The manager specified that they have a grace period, which the letter also stated, allowing people time to receive their first dose.

The man in the video said that he has a 4-year-old daughter with leukaemia, and asked the manager if they would get evicted because they do not have the COVID-19 vaccine.

The manager said that they are "protecting the safety of everyone in the house."

Although the letter and video did not specify what would happen to the families who do not get the vaccine, Ronald McDonald House told City News in a statement that they will find alternative housing options for them.

“We appreciate that this policy will impact those who have made a decision not to vaccinate however, the overall health and welfare of all our residents is our primary concern," said the statement.

Twitter reactions have been super heated, though.

People are using the hashtag all over Twitter to speak on the topic.

There are a bunch of different opinions and also people who agree with the decision.

Others also agreed with the vaccine mandate, while some are using the hashtag to speak out against it.

It has become a huge debate and is all over social media right now.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

