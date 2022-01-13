People Are Boycotting McDonald's Because Of A Vaccine Mandate In BC
#BoycottMcDonalds is trending.
People are speaking out on social media, boycotting fast food chain McDonald's because of a vaccine mandate being implemented at the Ronald McDonald Houses in B.C.
If you search #BoycottMcDonalds on Twitter right now, you'll find a huge amount of people speaking out against the Ronald McDonald House.
A letter from Ronald McDonald House B.C. & Yukon was posted to social media and caught people's attention.
The letter outlines a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy that will take effect as of January 17. The letter states that anyone who is five and older has to show proof of vaccination. They must have received two doses and it applies to anyone who is working, visiting, or staying at the locations, the letter said.
The letter specifically is referring to two locations, 4567 Heather St., Vancouver, B.C., and the Family Room in the Surrey Memorial Hospital.
One video shows a man holding the letter, referring to it as an "eviction notice," and going to speak to the manager at the Ronald McDonald House. The manager specified that they have a grace period, which the letter also stated, allowing people time to receive their first dose.
The man in the video said that he has a 4-year-old daughter with leukaemia. The Ronald McDonald House in Canada will evict all tenants, adults and children over the age of five, who are not vaccinated by the end of January. The father responds: "This is some kind of crazy evil like I've never seen in my life."
The man in the video said that he has a 4-year-old daughter with leukaemia, and asked the manager if they would get evicted because they do not have the COVID-19 vaccine.
The manager said that they are "protecting the safety of everyone in the house."
Although the letter and video did not specify what would happen to the families who do not get the vaccine, Ronald McDonald House told City News in a statement that they will find alternative housing options for them.
“We appreciate that this policy will impact those who have made a decision not to vaccinate however, the overall health and welfare of all our residents is our primary concern," said the statement.
Twitter reactions have been super heated, though.
One Twitter user wrote: "What has happened to our society? Now we're throwing sick kids out of Ronald MacDonald House b/c their parents aren't vaccinated?! This is disgusting and vile. @RMHCCanada - you need to reverse this IMMEDIATELY! #BoycottMcDonalds #CanadaHasFallen"
People are using the hashtag all over Twitter to speak on the topic.
Another Twitter user wrote: "#BoycottMcDonalds F U McDonalds! I will never buy another thing from your establishment! You have nerve to evict unvaccinated people from Ronald McDonald House in Canada"
There are a bunch of different opinions and also people who agree with the decision.
One person disagreed, writing: "So let me get this straight. You have an immunocompromised child, receiving scientific treatment for their illness, but you refuse to protect them by not getting a scientific vaccine? Please make it make sense. #BoycottMcDonalds #COVID19"
Others also agreed with the vaccine mandate, while some are using the hashtag to speak out against it.
Another supporter of the mandate wrote: "They deal with very sick people .. get vaxxed save lives .. this boycott movement is a loud few they are not the majority of Canadians . McDonald's doing what all govs in Canada should be doing #BoycottMcDonalds"
It has become a huge debate and is all over social media right now.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.