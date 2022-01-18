Trending Tags

covid-19 british columbia

BC Has Quietly Changed Its COVID-19 Restrictions & Now There's No End Date For Closures

Health officials are updating the public about the changes later today.

Vancouver Editor
Stan Jones | Dreamstime, Thuatha22 | Dreamstime

COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. just changed, and now there is no end date to the current closures and limitations.

There are currently restrictions that limit gatherings and prevent gyms, nightclubs, and bars from opening. Previously, the public health order said that these restrictions would be in place until January 18.

However, on January 17, the government changed the order, which now states: "This Order does not have an expiration date."

Without this expiry date, it is unclear when these restrictions will be lifted.

Under the current restrictions in the province, a household is able to gather with up to 10 other people or with one other household. Indoor venues have a maximum capacity requirement of 50%, and there is a maximum of six people allowed at a table.

B.C.'s Health Minister Adrian Dix tweeted about the change to restrictions on Monday.

While the change to the health order came without a formal announcement to the public, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be updating the public about the new changes in a news conference at 1.30 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

The order was originally put in place as COVID-19 cases surged in the province, aimed at curbing the impact of the Omicron variant.

Some businesses have refused to comply with the restrictions by keeping their doors open. Iron Energy Gym in West Kelowna said earlier this month that they will not be closing their doors, arguing that gyms are essential.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

