A Gym In BC Is Staying Open Despite COVID-19 Restrictions & Its Owner Says 'Enough Is Enough'

They say the gym is essential for people's mental health.

A gym in B.C. is openly defying current COVID-19 restrictions because its owners say that "gyms are essential."

The closure of fitness centres and gyms across the province is part of a raft of new public health measures introduced over the holiday season and which are expected to stay in place until January 18.

However, Brian Mark, one of the owners of Iron Energy Gym, in West Kelowna, said they will not be closing their doors.

In a number of videos on the gym's Facebook stories, he said if their business licence is suspended they are willing to allow people to work out using their facilities for free.

He added, The definition of a business is somebody that takes money in exchange for a service and so if you're going to suspend our business licence, we will allow members to work out for free and we won't charge any money. We are staying open."

In a message to its customers, the gym posted, "We were following the rules and regulations laid out by the powers that be because we thought they had our best interest in mind... [...] Well - we will not comply."

The gym said that "no one's talking about mental health" adding that gyms are more essential than malls and restaurants.

In B.C. health officials' latest press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry warned business owners that as many as a third of their workforce could become sick with COVID-19.

She told people "now is the time to prepare" but no new changes to restrictions were announced.

Schools across the province will go back next week as health officials say they are "not a major source of transmission" and that keeping schools open is the "highest priority."

Dr. Henry said in December that the pandemic could end in spring, switching to an endemic status.

