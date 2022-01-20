Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
omicron

England Will Drop Almost All COVID Restrictions & They Suspect Omicron Has 'Peaked'

"We will trust the judgement of the British people," the PM said.

Global Staff Writer
England Will Drop Almost All COVID Restrictions & They Suspect Omicron Has 'Peaked'
@borisjohnsonuk | Instagram

England will lift almost all of its COVID-19 restrictions starting next week, with the goal of getting back to normal life as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that he's going to remove England's "Plan B" COVID-19 rules, which include measures like mask wearing, social distancing and showing proof of vaccination.

Plan B was implemented late last year when the U.K. was bracing for the Omicron variant, which spread quickly around the world in November and December.

But now Johnson wants to return to Plan A, which essentially means opening things up and removing mandatory measures that impact most people's daily lives.

In a statement to lawmakers, Johnson said that he "will end the compulsory use of COVID status certification in England." He added that organizations can still use the pass "voluntarily" if they wish.

"Our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally," Johnson said.

He also announced that the government no longer requires people to work from home anymore and that employers and their workers can start discussing plans to return to the office.

In terms of masks? They're also out.

"Having looked at the data carefully, the Cabinet concluded that once regulations lapse, the government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere," Johnson said. Students and staff won't be required to wear masks inside classrooms starting as early as January 20.

Although the mask mandate is being removed, the PM still encouraged people to continue wearing masks in crowded situations, especially around people they don't usually see.

"But we will trust the judgement of the British people and no longer criminalize anyone who chooses not to wear one."

He also indicated that they would be easing restrictions around visits to care homes in the days ahead.

However, certain restrictions will still remain, such as self-isolation in cases where people have tested positive for the virus.

Johnson also recently changed the rules so that people who test positive for COVID-19 will have to isolate for only five days and take two negative tests before going out again.

However, the PM said he'd like to eventually remove the self-isolation rule entirely, and he compared it to self-isolating when you have the flu.

"The self-isolation regulations expire on 24th March, at which point I very much expect not to renew them," he said.

The restrictions will be removed starting next Thursday, January 27.

The changes apply to England only, and not to the entirety of the United Kingdom. However, BBC News reports that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which all set their own public health rules, have also recently announced the easing of some restrictions.

Johnson's critics were quick to point out that he made this announcement amid his own COVID-related scandal. There are calls for him to quit as PM after it was revealed that his staffers partied at his residence during lockdowns in 2020, BBC News reports.

Johnson has so far resisted the calls to step down.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Three Children Have Died After A Devastating House Fire In Brampton

Premier Doug Ford says his "heart just breaks for the family and the whole community."

Prathan Keawkhum | Dreamstime

Three children have died after a townhouse near Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard went up in flames on Thursday morning, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has confirmed.

The mayor said he was heartbroken to report three fatalities from the fire, and identified them as children aged 16, 15, and 10 in a tweet on Thursday. However, Constable Akhil Mooken, the media relations officer for Peel Regional Police, confirmed to Narcity that the children were actually aged 15, 12, and 9.

Keep Reading Show less
university of toronto

University Of Toronto Is Waiting Until Next Month To Gradually Return To In-Person Classes

The university will start to return to in-person learning on February 7.

Spiroview Inc.| Dreamstime

The University of Toronto is preparing to return to in-person learning, and students will be back on campus in a few weeks.

So, if you haven’t missed seeing students milling around the U of T campus, don’t get too used to the quiet. The university announced in a press release on January 19 that a “gradual” and “safe” return from remote learning will start on February 7.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontario Revealed A Reopening Plan That Will Lift Restrictions Over The Next Few Months

Here's what you need to know.

Premier of Ontario | YouTube

Ontario has just revealed a new plan to gradually lift public health restrictions, and it's a multi-step process.

On Thursday, the Ontario government released a list of detailed steps outlining the province's schedule for easing COVID-19 restrictions, starting on January 31, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontarians Still Need To Show Their Vaccine Certificates & Here's What You Need To Know

You're going to want to keep your enhanced vaccine certificate in your "favourites" photo folder.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Government of Ontario

If you thought about deleting your enhanced vaccine certificate off of your phone, you may want to think twice.

The Ontario government announced in a handout on January 20 that proof of vaccination is remaining in place for the foreseeable future at select indoor businesses and locations as COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen.

Keep Reading Show less