covid-19 bc

A Maskless Workout Happened In A BC Mall & It Was In Protest To The Gym Closures

They are planning to do more.

Vancouver Editor
@thevanessastone | Instagram

There was a protest at a mall in B.C., where a group of people worked out without masks on.

The gathering was to protest the closure of gyms in B.C., which as of January 18 have no re-opening date.

In a video posted to TikTok, you can see the group doing the workout in the middle of the mall, while security guards watch. Participants are doing some high-intensity exercises — like burpees, squats, lunges, and sit-ups.

There are signs being held up by some people, and multiple of them read: "Fitness is essential."

@kirstinelizabethd

Metrotown Mall HIIT Demonstration To end gym mandates.#freecanada #fitnessisessential #mentalhealthmatters #openupcanada #freebc #exerciseismedicine

Another video of the protest was posted to Instagram by Vanessa Stone. The caption said: "These mandates in effect do absolutely nothing to improve our mental, physical, emotional, or spiritual health, nor improve immunity. . . Let’s fight the GOOD fight for our freedom and keep our true North Strong and Free!"

Although masks are mandatory in B.C., while in indoor places, all participants in the video are not wearing them.

Stone also said in the comment that "if you want to come to the next one, share and comment on this post!" so it appears there are going to be more demonstrations similar to this.

The gyms in B.C. have been closed since December 22 last year in response to the Omicron variant spreading throughout the province.

Although the date for re-opening was previously set for January 18, the province recently changed the order. Now there is no expiration date to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

covid-19 british columbia

BC Has Quietly Changed Its COVID-19 Restrictions & Now There's No End Date For Closures

Health officials are updating the public about the changes later today.

Stan Jones | Dreamstime, Thuatha22 | Dreamstime

COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. just changed, and now there is no end date to the current closures and limitations.

There are currently restrictions that limit gatherings and prevent gyms, nightclubs, and bars from opening. Previously, the public health order said that these restrictions would be in place until January 18.

best restaurants in vancouver

The Most Underrated Restaurants In Vancouver Are Being Revealed & There Are Some Hidden Gems

How many have you heard of? 🤔

@dothedaniel | Instagram, @thatlilyle | Instagram

The best hidden-gem restaurants in Vancouver are being revealed, and some of them might take you by surprise.

Discovering those hole-in-the-wall restaurants in your city is an amazing feeling, and a lot of the time you can get incredible food at these spots. Luckily, a Reddit thread is doing all the hard work for you!

A 'Maskless Monday' Protest In BC Led To 5 People Getting Arrested & 43 Tickets Issued

There were reports of people "intimidating employees."

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime, Billy Blume | Dreamstime

There was a 'Maskless Monday' protest at a grocery store in B.C., where five people were arrested and 43 tickets were issued.

The 'Maskless Monday' events are anti-mask protests that were organized on a weekly basis in Kamloops B.C., and this one occurred on January 10, 2022, at a grocery store on Columbia Street West.

things to do this weekend in vancouver

You Can Find Dog-Friendly Spots In Vancouver With This App & Bring Your Furry BFF Everywhere

This app does all the hard work for you! 🐶

Ashley Harris | Narcity, PawSwap

The dog-friendly spots in Vancouver are shown on this one app, making it way easier to have lunch with your pup!

The app, called PawSwap, lets you see every place that you can take your beloved dog, so you don't need to leave them behind.

