12 Students Were Kicked Out Of Cactus Club By 'Mistake' & The Police Were Called

"They should not have been asked to leave."

Vancouver Staff Writer
Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

Twelve students were kicked out of a Cactus Club in B.C. and the restaurant admitted to making a mistake.

The police were called to the restaurant in Coquitlam on February 5 in the evening, to assist security with the guests.

Coquitlam RCMP told Narcity in an email that "the group was asked to leave by Cactus Club security due to an incident that allegedly occurred in a Langley Cactus Club."

After reviewing the situation though, Cactus Club found that they had made a mistake.

"It is clear we made a mistake. They should not have been asked to leave," the restaurant told Narcity in an email.

"Our security personnel believed that a few members of the party were connected to a serious incident that occurred at another one of our restaurants, and the RCMP were called," they added.

It is now clear though that these guests were not involved with this previous incident.

"We recognize how upsetting this experience was for the guests involved. We deeply regret what occurred and offer our unreserved apology,” the restaurant said.

A TikTok account posted a video that appears to be police at the restaurant, speaking with the customers who were asked to leave. It's unknown how the user is connected to the incident, and Narcity has reached out to them for comment.

The TikTok said: "Twelve university students were kicked out of Cactus Club in Coquitlam last night by the police without even checking their IDs just for being brown."


@jasmeenab

Disgusting behaviour from cactus club to call the police on 12 young men just trying to enjoy a birthday dinner.


So far the video has over 6,465 likes, 642 comments and 1,012 shares.

Narcity contacted Cactus Club for comment on the claims and will update this story when we hear back.

*This article has been updated.

