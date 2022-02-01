Sections

A Man Has 'Partially Severed Fingers' After A Vicious Machete Attack In Vancouver

He was sleeping at a hotel when he was attacked.

Vancouver Editor
Jackbluee | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A 26-year-old man was attacked with a machete while he slept in a hotel room and suffered "partially severed fingers."

The vicious attack occurred in Vancouver, B.C., and Vancouver Police said on social media that two of his fingers are now partially severed.

Police tweeted out the information on Monday afternoon and said that the disturbing attack happened on Friday, January 28.

The victim was sleeping inside at the Colonial Hotel in Gastown, which is a single-room occupancy hotel located at 122 Water St.

While asleep, he was attacked with a machete but police have not provided information about possible suspects. They did say that they have identified a "person of interest" and that they are investigating the incident.

In addition to the partially severed fingers, the victim was also left with knife wounds on his left knee.

This is not the first apparent random attack that has occurred in Vancouver recently.

A man at a Tim Hortons was repeatedly stabbed by a stranger and was left hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He has since started a GoFundMe to help pay for hospital costs.

Vancouver police referred to that particular attack as "another unprovoked stranger attack," in a press release addressing the incident.

There have been so many that a Reddit thread was started, where people shared how scared they were given the attacks lately.

It seems like people are also concerned about other crimes. A Twitter account was started, called "Vancouver Is Dying," which documents break-ins, vandalism and general crime in downtown Vancouver.

