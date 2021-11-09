Someone In Vancouver Tried To Steal A Car While A Mom & Her Baby Were Sleeping In It
When they woke up, the suspect stopped the vehicle and ran away.
A mother and her child were sleeping in a car in Vancouver when someone tried to steal it.
The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that they are investigating the incident that occurred in the Downtown Eastside at around 3:30 p.m. on November 5.
The mother and her three-month-old baby stayed behind in the car while her husband ran into the grocery store. The mother and child took a nap while they waited.
The suspect came into the car through the unlocked driver's-side door and drove it to Science World, all while the pair were sleeping.
The mother woke up and realized the car had been stolen, but the suspect quickly fled before she had time to call the police.
The statement said that the suspect was wearing "a black three-quarter length winter coat with yellow trim and a black and yellow logo on the back, black pants, brown shoes and a black hat with a red brim," at the time of the incident.
The suspect is white and appears to be between 25 and 35 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-4034.
