A 13-Year-Old Girl Is Missing & Toronto Police Are Asking For Help
She was last seen over a week ago.
The Toronto Police Service is asking for the public's help to locate a missing girl last seen in Etobicoke a week and a half ago.
According to the TPS report, 13-year-old Aveda Polsinelli was last seen on Saturday, March 5, near Royal York Road and Evans Avenue.
She is 5-foot-1 with brown and blonde hair, brown eyes and a slim build.
Police haven't released a description of the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. However, investigators did share a photo of Polsinelli on Tuesday.
As of the time of publication, the search is ongoing, and police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Police also posted an advisory at the end of the report, reminding residents that they can report a person missing at any time and that there is no 24 hour waiting period.
"If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a missing person to the Toronto Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 416-808-2222," the report states.
The Ontario Association of Broadcasters states that amber alerts will not be issued unless the following criteria are met:
- Law enforcement confirms a child under 18 years old has been abducted,
- Law enforcement believes the circumstances surrounding the abduction show the child is "in danger of serious bodily harm or death," and
- There is enough descriptive information about the victim and/or the suspect to believe an immediate alert will help in finding the child.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.