Toronto Police Are Asking For The Public's Help To Find A Missing 14-Year-Old Teen

Have you seen them?

Toronto Staff Writer
Missing person, Jaylynn Anyan Right: A TPS cruiser.

Toronto Police Service | News Release, William Mewes | flickr

Toronto police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old who went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), Jaylynn Anyan was last seen on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. in the Chapman Avenue and George Webster Road area.

Anyan is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a slim build and two shades of pink hair. They were last seen wearing a grey sweater, pink and black pyjama pants, red and black Jordan shoes, and a pink backpack.

They are also known to frequent the TTC, so if you're a regular commuter, keep an eye out.

It's also worth noting that police are concerned for their safety. However, there is currently no active Amber Alert.

MissingKids reports that alerts are only issued if there is a belief that a child under 18 has been abducted and is in immediate danger. A database of information must also be available to help find the child or suspected abductor, including descriptions of what they look like or what vehicle was being driven.

Anyone with further information on Anyan's whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online via www.222tips.com.

TPS reminds people that an individual can be reported missing at any time. Contrary to popular belief, there is no 24-hour waiting period.

If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Toronto Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 416-808-2222.

TPS's 55 division is carrying out the investigation.

