A Toronto Police Officer Was Arrested After Allegedly Stealing A Missing Person's Stuff
He's been suspended with pay.
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for over 15 years is facing eight charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things.
On April 12, Toronto Police Services said in a press release that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov from Toronto has been arrested and charged for theft, and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
Police claim that Borissov, who's worked as a cop for 16 years, was assigned to a missing person investigation back in February 17 this year.
It was alleged that he had given another man that missing individual's debit card.
They said that the man then "used the missing person's debit card to make a purchase at a store in Mississauga." And after they investigated further, authorities said both the man and Borissov "fraudulently obtained motor vehicles."
Borissov has now been charged with fraud, theft, unauthorized use of a computer system, three counts of breach of trust, possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking credit card, attempt to obstruct justice, and "use credit card in commission of offence."
Police said he is scheduled to make an appearance in court on May 27 at 2 p.m.
This is the second cop that TPS has suspended with pay recently. On April 8, police "criminally charged" Constable Sameer Kara with assault after allegedly hitting a woman.
According to the Police Services Act, officers can be suspended with pay if they are "suspected of or charged with an offence under a law of Canada or of a province or territory or is suspected of misconduct."