A Toronto Cop Is Accused Of Using A Dead Person's Credit Card & Stealing A Luxury Watch
The watch belonged to a missing person.
New documents filed at the Toronto Police Tribunal reveal some of the allegations that a 16-year veteran officer is facing, including stealing a luxury watch that belonged to a missing person and using the credit card of a dead person.
Constable Boris Borissov is facing more than a dozen criminal charges dating back to April and June of 2022 and his first hearing at the tribunal revealed he is also facing 16 charges of misconduct.
A Toronto Police spokesperson confirmed Borissov is currently suspended, with pay.
According to the police documents, a search warrant for Borissov's phone was granted following his arrest on April 11 and investigators found photos of an Ontario driver's license and a BMO Mastercard belonging to a woman who was the victim in a sudden death investigation in the city.
Investigators allege the photos were taken on the same day the constable attended the scene and accuse him of taking the credit card and driver's license.
The documents then note the credit card was used 16 times.
Going further back to February 17 of 2022, the documents allege Borissov stole a Tag Heuer watch from the home of a missing person, identified as "A.K."
A.K. was found dead four days after the initial complaint was made, but investigators allege after stealing the victim's watch, Borissov "made efforts to sell A.K's watch" between February 18 and April 11.
The veteran officer is facing several other accusations, including using his position as a police officer for personal advantage.
Documents also accuse Borissov of failing to work in accordance with orders, detailing an incident on March 23 when he allegedly "went to a third floor balcony and cooked using a barbeque" for almost four hours when he was scheduled to be on shift.
Investigators allege in that incident he did not sign on with the dispatcher, assist in radio calls, or work on any police reports but he claimed to have worked through his lunch hour and reported off duty an hour early.
None of the allegations against Borissov have been tested at the police tribunal.
If found guilty, penalties could range from forms of discipline to dismissal from his position.