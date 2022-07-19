NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto Police Asked The Public For Help After A 14-Year-Old Girl Went Missing Yesterday

She was found earlier today!

Toronto Staff Writer
Jaylynn "Bean" Anyan. Right: Toronto police cruiser

Toronto police reached out to the public to help find a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Monday afternoon but was found earlier today.

According to a Toronto Police Service (TPS) report, Jaylynn "Bean" Anyan was last seen at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, in the Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue Area.

Investigators described Anyan as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and purple, pink hair.

The description also noted that she had scars on both arms, a nose ring and spacers in both ears. She was last seen wearing a green tube top and grey ripped jeans.

She was located on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 12:40 p.m., according to police.

Police were concerned for her safety, however no Amber Alert was issued.

According to MissingKids, alerts are only issued if there is a belief that a child under 18 has been abducted or is in immediate danger. A database of information must be available to help find the child or suspected abductor, including descriptions of what they look like or what vehicle was being driven.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no 24-hour waiting period for reporting a missing person.

"If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a missing person to the Toronto Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 416-808-2222," the TPS report states.

Tips and sightings can also be reported online via Missing Kids, which the Canadian Centre operates for Child Protection.

Caseworkers are available 24/7 to support families when their child goes missing.

