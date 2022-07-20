Toronto Police Are Asking The Public To Help Locate A Missing 13-Year-Old Boy
Police are concerned for his safety.
Toronto police are calling on the public to help locate a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Queen Street on Tuesday night.
According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), Jimmy Johnson was last spotted in the Queen Street and Booth Avenue area on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 6:34 p.m.
\u201cMISSING:\nJimmy Johnson, 13 \n- last seen on July 19, at 6:34 p.m., in the Queen St E and Booth Ave area\n- described as 5'2", blue eyes, blonde hair and a buzz cut \n- last seen wearing black Miami Heat basketball jersey and black shorts\n#GO1383213\n^dn\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1658296915
Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair styled in a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing a black Miami Heat jersey and black shorts.
Police are concerned for his safety. However, no Amber Alert has been issued.
MissingKids states that alerts are only issued if there is a belief that a child under 18 has been abducted or is in immediate danger.
A database of information must also be available to help find the child or suspected abductor, including descriptions of what they look like or what vehicle was being driven.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Tips and sightings can also be reported online via Missing Kids, which the Canadian Centre operates for Child Protection.
Contrary to popular belief, there is no 24-hour waiting period for reporting a missing person.
"If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a missing person to the Toronto Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 416-808-2222," the TPS report states.
TPS issued a similar call for assistance on Monday after a 14-year-old girl went missing in the Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue area. She has since been located.