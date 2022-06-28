NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Police Are Looking For A Missing 13-Year-Old Boy & Are Worried For His Well-Being

Police are asking residents to pay "special attention" for the boy in Oakville.

Toronto Staff Writer
Jarrell Harris. Right: Aerial view of Oakville Ontario.

Halton Regional Police Service, Sfagnan | Dreamstime

A young 13-year-old boy has gone missing in Oakville, and police are "concerned for his well-being."

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) announced in a press release on June 27 that an Oakville teen is missing.

Police say the youth, Jarrell Harris, was last seen on June 26 at around 2:30 p.m. "in the area of Southview Road and Rebecca Street in Oakville."

However, how Harris was travelling or the direction of his travels remain unknown to the police.

The boy is described as having a thin build with short black hair and stands at approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall.

Jarrell Harris.Jarrell Harris.Halton Regional Police Service

Police are unaware of the clothing he was last seen wearing and are asking residents of Oakville "to pay special attention" and look out for anyone who matches his description.

HRPS also reminds residents that there isn't a 24-hour waiting period for reporting a missing person and that if you "are concerned for someone's immediate safety," contact police immediately, either on their emergency or non-emergency numbers.

Currently, there is no active Amber Alert for Harris, which is used to help locate an "abducted child and suspect," according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Anyone with information about Harris or his possible location is being asked to contact the police by either dialling 9-1-1 or on the HRPS non-emergency number at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be placed anonymously through Crime Stoppers "at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca."

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

