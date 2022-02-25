Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
amber alert

Ontario Amber Alert Has Been Issued For A Missing 1-Year-Old Girl

She was last seen in Kitchener.

Ontario Editor
Missing one-year-old and suspect from Ontario Amber Alert.
OPP

An Ontario Amber Alert was issued around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and police are looking for a missing one-year-old girl.

According to the alert, Naveah Sharpe was last seen at 6 Onward Ave. in Kitchener, Ontario.

She has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and white tights. She may also have an "Elf doll/soother" on her.

The suspect is Cody Sharpe, a 26-year-old male with short black hair.

He is 5'9" tall, weighs about 165 lbs and was last seen wearing white shoes and black sweatpants. He has multiple tattoos, including an "N.P." on his right cheek.

Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a black, four-door 2011 Honda Accord with the licence plate CTND 442.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

UPDATE: Waterloo Police announced at 6:45 a.m. that the child has been located safely. One male has been arrested.

Currently, the investigation remains ongoing and more information will be released later on Friday.

Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

11-Year-Old Sudbury Boy Is Missing & Police Are Asking For Help To Find Him

Police are requesting public assistance.

SudburyPolice | Twitter

Sudbury Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy named Phoenix Berti and are now asking for the public's help.

Police reported the boy missing in a tweet at 11:24 p.m. on Monday night.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ontario Amber Alert Cancelled After 3-Year-Old Barrie Girl Found Safe

Gracie Deck was found safe in Guelph.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, Barrie Police Service | Facebook

An Ontario Amber Alert has been cancelled after missing 3-year-old Gracie Deck from Barrie, Ontario was located safely by police.

The child was found in Guelph, Ontario and according to a news release, Barrie Police are on their way "to Guelph to pick up the child and will be returning to Barrie where the investigation will continue."

Keep ReadingShow less