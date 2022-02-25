Ontario Amber Alert Has Been Issued For A Missing 1-Year-Old Girl
She was last seen in Kitchener.
An Ontario Amber Alert was issued around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and police are looking for a missing one-year-old girl.
According to the alert, Naveah Sharpe was last seen at 6 Onward Ave. in Kitchener, Ontario.
She has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and white tights. She may also have an "Elf doll/soother" on her.
#AMBERalert issued:\n\nMISSING: Naveah Sharpe, 1. Brown eyes, black hair. Wearing a pink T-shirt, white tights. May have an 'Elf' doll/soother with her.\n\nSUSPECT: Cody Sharpe, 26. Short black hair. 5'9" and 165 lbs. Wearing black sweatpants, white shoes. Has various tattoos.pic.twitter.com/f9rnbbgg1T— Waterloo Regional Police (@Waterloo Regional Police) 1645787070
The suspect is Cody Sharpe, a 26-year-old male with short black hair.
He is 5'9" tall, weighs about 165 lbs and was last seen wearing white shoes and black sweatpants. He has multiple tattoos, including an "N.P." on his right cheek.
Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a black, four-door 2011 Honda Accord with the licence plate CTND 442.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
UPDATE: Waterloo Police announced at 6:45 a.m. that the child has been located safely. One male has been arrested.
Currently, the investigation remains ongoing and more information will be released later on Friday.