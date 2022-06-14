NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

amber alert ontario

Some Ontarians Want To Have Unique Amber Alerts After Missing Child With Autism Was Found Dead

There are some petitions calling for a change to the OPP's AMBER Alert Program.

Toronto Associate Editor
Ontario Provincial Police car.

Ontario Provincial Police car.

Ontario Provincial Police | Facebook

Thousands of Ontarians are signing petitions to create designated Amber Alerts for kids with autism and other vulnerable children following the death of Draven Graham earlier this week.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

On Monday, June 13, 11-year-old Graham was found dead in the Scugog River in Lindsay, Ontario, about 24 hours after he was reported missing by local authorities.

Before Ontario Provincial Police's underwater search and recovery team discovered Graham's body, Kawartha Lakes police asked locals to help find him and told residents he had a "sensory irritation to touch" and likely wouldn't come out if he was called by name.

At least four petitions have surfaced on Change.org following Graham's tragic death, including one by Kat Reid, who wants to create a "Draven Alert" for missing children with autism and other vulnerable kids. So far, over 24,000 people and counting have signed this petition, which has a set goal of 35,000 signatures.

Suzi Guarrasi started a similar petition on the platform with two other unnamed women who are mothers to children with autism.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare but most especially if your child is at high-risk elopement with a disability," Suzi Guarrasi wrote.

"No one received an Alert immediately, why?"

So, when are amber alerts issued in Ontario?

Per the Ontario Provincial Police, these emergency notices are sent out whenever a child has been abducted and is "believed to be at imminent risk of bodily harm or death."

Some criteria have to be met before an Amber Alert is even issued. First off, law enforcement has to believe that a kid under 18-years-old has been abducted and that they are in danger.

There also has to be enough descriptive information that can be shared about the kid, abductor or vehicle, and the "belief that an immediate broadcast alert will help in locating the child."

According to the OPP, Amber Alerts aren't used for missing children because sending out too many notices could lead to the public not taking it as seriously when it's "truly needed."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

