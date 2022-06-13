An 11-Year-Old Boy With Autism Is Missing In Ontario & Search Efforts Have Been Ramped Up
He was last seen in Lindsay on June 12.
An 11-year-old boy with autism went missing over the weekend in Lindsay, Ontario, and Kawartha Lakes police are still searching for him.
Police shared on Twitter that Draven Graham was last seen on Queen Street on Sunday, June 12, at 3 p.m. Officers described Graham as 4'10" with a slim build, last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with dark jogging pants.
"Draven is autistic, may hide and not respond when called," investigators told CP24.
Kawartha Lakes police asked locals to look around their properties for the 11-year-old and to keep Rivera Park clear of cars so that emergency vehicles can get into the area.
\u201cSearch continues for missing autistic 11-year-old Draven Graham. Please check around your property and outbuildings.\u201d— KawarthaLakes Police (@KawarthaLakes Police) 1655087738
"Emergency Services are using all resources to search the area of Queen St N, east of the Scugog River, by foot, boat, drone and helicopter," officers said.
The Ontario Volunteer Emergency Response Team has also joined first responders to find the boy, as the search continued on throughout Sunday night.
Anyone with any information at all about Graham's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 705-324-5252.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.