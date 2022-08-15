A Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Has Been Found Dead After A Family Camping Trip On Georgian Bay
The boy was reportedly playing a game of hide and seek.
A 9-year-old Parry Sound boy has been found dead after he was reported missing during a family camping trip in Totem Pole Bay on Huckleberry Island this past weekend.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sent out the West Parry Sound Detachment, OPP Emergency Response Team, three Canine Units, Marine Unit, OPP Aviation Services and the OPP Underwater Search & Recovery Unit to search for the missing boy.
The young boy was found deceased, and OPP reports, "No foul play is suspected," according to a press release posted on August 13.
Everett Freeman went missing on August 12 and was last seen at around 3 p.m.
Everett's father, Korey Freeman, told CTV News the family had headed out camping Thursday night.
"We went there Thursday night, and Friday the kids were playing hide and seek. Everett was playing with some of his younger cousins, the game petered off and he wandered off. He's an introvert so sometimes he needed a bit of space."The couple shared that they are "more broken and shattered" than they knew was even possible but are also feeling "more loved and cared for than ever before."
In a joint Facebook post, Korey and Amberley Freeman also thanked everyone involved in the search for their son.
"There's so much that could be said, but for now we want to share a massive thank you to the OPP, canine units, aviation services, underwater search & recovery, marine unit, and numerous fire department search and rescue teams, island cottage owners who gave up their time to help search km after km, along with countless family, friends and strangers who volunteered to come search for our precious son," they said.
At this time, they are asking for prayers for Everett's younger sister.
"Especially we ask that you would pray for Piper, Everett's 6 year old sister. They were the best of friends, and her world has been shattered, and this will forever change the person she becomes and life she lives. She is a sensitive girl who feels deeply, but is so strong and brave."