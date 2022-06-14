NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario police

11-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In An Ontario River After He Was Reported Missing

"The investigation is ongoing but no foul play is suspected."

Toronto Associate Editor
Draven Graham. Right: Kawartha Lakes police spokesperson.

klpsmedia | Twitter

An 11-year-old boy with autism was found dead in the Scugog River a day after he was reported missing in Lindsay, Ontario.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

On Monday, June 13, at around 3:30 p.m., the body of Draven Graham was found by the Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery team, Kawartha Lakes police Sgt. Deb Hagarty shared in a video posted to Twitter.

"The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected," Hagarty said.

The boy's father, Justin Graham, told CTV News Toronto that his son had left the house through the front door as he was shaving on Sunday morning.

"As I ran out the door, I noticed it was unlocked, and I have another latch on top, so he managed to jerry-rig everything together at the same time to get the door open," Graham told the publication.

In an earlier video statement posted on Monday morning, Hagarty shared that Drevan was seen on a surveillance camera walking along Caroline Street and his clothing was found in the area. He was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, about 24 hours before his body was found.

"He has a sensory irritation to touch. He does like to hide and is likely not to come out if called by name," Hagarty said and asked residents to search their yards and outbuildings or look through their security footage to see if they could find him.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service, OPP, Peterborough Police Service K-9 Unit, Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service and the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Response Team all helped look for the missing boy by foot, boat, drone and helicopter.

"Everyone involved has a heavy heart at this time. We encourage each of you to continue to support the family while allowing them to grieve during this traumatic time," Hagarty said.

