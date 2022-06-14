11-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In An Ontario River After He Was Reported Missing
"The investigation is ongoing but no foul play is suspected."
An 11-year-old boy with autism was found dead in the Scugog River a day after he was reported missing in Lindsay, Ontario.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Monday, June 13, at around 3:30 p.m., the body of Draven Graham was found by the Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery team, Kawartha Lakes police Sgt. Deb Hagarty shared in a video posted to Twitter.
"The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected," Hagarty said.
\u201cOur hearts are breaking for this tragic loss and we grieve with the family. Thank you to everyone in #KawarthaLakes who volunteered, supplied food or expressed support. Thanks also to #KLPS staff and all of our first responder partner agencies for your efforts.\u201d— Mark Mitchell (@Mark Mitchell) 1655159444
The boy's father, Justin Graham, told CTV News Toronto that his son had left the house through the front door as he was shaving on Sunday morning.
"As I ran out the door, I noticed it was unlocked, and I have another latch on top, so he managed to jerry-rig everything together at the same time to get the door open," Graham told the publication.
In an earlier video statement posted on Monday morning, Hagarty shared that Drevan was seen on a surveillance camera walking along Caroline Street and his clothing was found in the area. He was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, about 24 hours before his body was found.
"He has a sensory irritation to touch. He does like to hide and is likely not to come out if called by name," Hagarty said and asked residents to search their yards and outbuildings or look through their security footage to see if they could find him.
The Kawartha Lakes Police Service, OPP, Peterborough Police Service K-9 Unit, Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service and the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Response Team all helped look for the missing boy by foot, boat, drone and helicopter.
"Everyone involved has a heavy heart at this time. We encourage each of you to continue to support the family while allowing them to grieve during this traumatic time," Hagarty said.