Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

3 Toronto Boys Are Missing & Police Are Asking For The Public’s Help To Find Them

Police are concerned for their safety.

Toronto Staff Writer
3 Toronto Boys Are Missing & Police Are Asking For The Public’s Help To Find Them
Toronto Police Service

Three Toronto teen boys are missing, and police say they are concerned for their safety.

The teens, who are all close in age, went missing around the same time from January 29 to January 31. According to a tweet from Toronto Police Service, it is believed two of the boys may be together.

Keon Regalado, 15 and Noah Aisosa Oseki, 13, were both last seen on January 29 at 9 p.m. "in the Finch Avenue West and Weston Road area," according to press releases. Police believe they may be together.

Regalado is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with a "slim build" according to police and was last seen wearing "a green/black winter coat, black pants, white running shoes and has his hair styled in box braids."

Police describe Oseki as 6 feet and 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with a "thin build."

He was last seen on Saturday wearing a "black Nike jacket, black pants, and black Nike Airmax shoes."

Police released the third missing boy's photo on Tuesday afternoon, although they did not indicate whether or not the cases were connected.

Sheldon Gordon, 16, was reportedly last seen on January 31 at 9:30 p.m. in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area, according to a press release.

Police say he has "a dark complexion, dark braided hair parted in the middle, and piercings in both ears."

Gordon is 5 feet and 10 inches tall at 180 pounds and was last seen wearing "a black and grey 'Moose Knuckle' winter jacket, a black t-shirt, black and white pants, and black sneakers."

Police are asking for public help to find the three boys and are calling on anyone with information to call 416-808-3100.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

2 Men Charged For Pretending To Be 'Federal Agents' & Making Traffic Stops In Toronto

They had costumes and everything.

Toronto Police Service

If you got pulled over by "federal agents" in December, it might not have been the real deal.

Two men have been charged for impersonating peace officers in the streets of Scarborough last month, conducting traffic stops while wearing "tactical clothing with 'Federal Agent' logos."

Keep Reading Show less

3 Boys Were Arrested For Stabbing 2 Youths At Fairview Mall Last Weekend

Both victims were taken to hospital.

John Tolkovski | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Three boys were arrested by the Toronto Police Service after allegedly stabbing two other teenage boys at CF Fairview Mall on Sunday.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Are Looking For An Identity Thief Who Allegedly Got Away With $5M In Mortgages

They say he posed as a private mortgage broker.

Toronto Police Service | Handout

If you've ever watched Catch Me If You Can, this real-life warning by the Toronto Police Service may sound familiar.

According to TPS, a Toronto man has allegedly pretended to be a private mortgage broker while using other people's identities to swindle over $5 million in mortgages since August 2020.

Keep Reading Show less

Krista Ford's Hubby Says Toronto Police Revoked His Badge As Part Of The 'Unpaid Leave'

The premier's daughter says it's for being unvaccinated.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford's daughter Krista Ford Haynes took to Instagram last month to criticize COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the province after her husband, Dave Haynes, was allegedly put on unpaid leave by Toronto Police Services for being unvaccinated. Now, the couple is speaking out again.

On Thursday, December 23, Dave Haynes posted a statement on Instagram, saying his credentials have been revoked while he's on unpaid leave after 20 years of service on the force.

Keep Reading Show less