3 Toronto Boys Are Missing & Police Are Asking For The Public’s Help To Find Them
Police are concerned for their safety.
Three Toronto teen boys are missing, and police say they are concerned for their safety.
The teens, who are all close in age, went missing around the same time from January 29 to January 31. According to a tweet from Toronto Police Service, it is believed two of the boys may be together.
MISSING:
Noah Aisosa Oseki, 13, (right photo)
- last seen January 29, 2022, 9:00 p.m. in the Finch Ave W + Weston Rd area
- described as male, 6’2”, 130 lbs, thin build.
- believed to be w/missing boy, Keon Regalado, 15, (left photo)@TPS31Div #GO201357 #GO199883
^ep2 pic.twitter.com/EuIQtrLZtx
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 1, 2022
Keon Regalado, 15 and Noah Aisosa Oseki, 13, were both last seen on January 29 at 9 p.m. "in the Finch Avenue West and Weston Road area," according to press releases. Police believe they may be together.
Regalado is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with a "slim build" according to police and was last seen wearing "a green/black winter coat, black pants, white running shoes and has his hair styled in box braids."
Police describe Oseki as 6 feet and 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with a "thin build."
He was last seen on Saturday wearing a "black Nike jacket, black pants, and black Nike Airmax shoes."
Police released the third missing boy's photo on Tuesday afternoon, although they did not indicate whether or not the cases were connected.
MISSING:
Sheldon Gordon, 16
- Last seen January 31, 9:30 pm, Jane St + Sheppard Av W
- 5'10, 180, dark complexion, braided hair, both ears pierced
- Black/grey 'Moose Knuckle' jacket, black t-shirt,
- Black/white pants, black shoes
- Anyone with info 416 808-3100#GO207337
^dh pic.twitter.com/fafnljuza8
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 1, 2022
Sheldon Gordon, 16, was reportedly last seen on January 31 at 9:30 p.m. in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area, according to a press release.
Police say he has "a dark complexion, dark braided hair parted in the middle, and piercings in both ears."
Gordon is 5 feet and 10 inches tall at 180 pounds and was last seen wearing "a black and grey 'Moose Knuckle' winter jacket, a black t-shirt, black and white pants, and black sneakers."
Police are asking for public help to find the three boys and are calling on anyone with information to call 416-808-3100.