toronto police

96-Year-Old From Toronto Is Missing & Police Think He Might Have Taken A Train To Windsor

He was last seen on August 1.

Toronto Associate Editor
Michael Domoni from Toronto.

TPSOperations | Twitter

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is looking for a 96-year-old senior who has been reported missing since the beginning of the week.

In a tweet posted early morning on August 4, Toronto Police Operations shared that Michael Domoni had been missing since August 1. He was last seen at 8 a.m. on Monday morning, close by to High Park in the Bloor Street West and Keele Street area.

Police described Domoni to be 5 feet tall with a thin build, and he weighs 150 pounds. The elderly man has short hair and no facial hair.

Officers also said he has a "slight hunch" in his upper back, walks with a cane, and that he often takes the TTC.

In the first photograph, Domoni appears to be wearing a black zip-up sweater with a grey-ish collar and light grey accents.

A few hours later, just a few minutes before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said that Domoni is still missing. Officers believe that he might have hopped on board a train all the way over to the Windsor area.

According to Windsor Police, Domoni arrived in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

TPS shared more pictures of Domoni earlier in the day to help with the search.

In the photographs, it appears that the missing elderly man is balding, and was seen wearing a greyish hoodie with a light blue button-up shirt, cuffed pants and dark shoes.

A spokesperson for TPS told Narcity that they are still actively searching for Domoni and are working with Windsor Police to find him.

Anyone with any information at all about Domoni's whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

