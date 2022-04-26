NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto Police Are Calling On The Public To Help Find A Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Police are concerned for her safety.

Toronto Staff Writer
A photo of Rahmya Cottrell. Right: Toronto Police 52 Division.

Toronto Police Service | Press Release, Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

The community of York Mills is missing a member, and the police need your help.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking the public to help them find a missing teenager who disappeared near York Mills Garden on Monday night.

According to a TPS press release, 14-year-old Rahmya Cottrell was last seen on April 25, 2022, at 7:15 p.m. near the Leslie Street and York Mills Road area.

Cottrell is described as slimly built with black hair. Investigators say she was last seen wearing a yellow jumpsuit, a black raincoat, and black shoes.

If you or anyone you know has further information on the case, you can contact the police at 416-808-3200 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

TPS released a photo of the young woman for visual reference while stating that officers are concerned for her safety.

Police are also reminding residents that a person can be reported missing at any time, saying that there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone's "immediate safety."

You can also report a person as missing to the Toronto Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 416-808-2222.

Currently, there is no active Amber Alert.

According to MissingKids, an alert is only issued if there is a belief that a child under the age of 18 has been abducted and is in immediate danger. On top of this, information needs to be available that will help find the kid or abductor, including descriptions of what they look like or what vehicle was being driven.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

