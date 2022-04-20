NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto Police Search For Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Someone In The Neck At Subway Station

Police say it was an "unprovoked attack."

Toronto Staff Writer
Photo of suspect. Right: St. George Subway Station.

Toronto Police Service, Alex Abigosis | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto Police Service is looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the neck at St. George Subway Station on April 19.

TPS responded to a call at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night for reports of a stabbing and is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in their investigation, according to a press release

The suspect, who is wanted for assault with a weapon, allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man in the neck who had been sitting on the platform and was "engaged in conversation."

Police say the attack is considered "unprovoked," and the man was transported to the hospital with a "serious injury."

The alleged stabber "was last seen fleeing the subway station onto Bedford Road," and police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s with "short blonde hair" and an average build.

The suspect is also described as having a tattoo on his neck and a goatee.

Police say he was seen last wearing a "white bandana, blue shirt, and black pants."

The man is considered "armed, violent, and dangerous," and police are asking residents not to approach the man and to call 911 immediately if spotted.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)."

The TTC has seen several violent crimes as of late, from stabbings to people being pushed onto the subway track. However, a spokesperson for the TTC told Narcity that the "TTC is safe by any global measurement."

"We move hundreds of millions customers every year without incident but we never take that for granted which is why we are continually looking at ways to make the system even safer."

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

