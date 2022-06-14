NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto police

A Naked Man Was Stabbed On Yonge Street This Morning & Toronto Police Are Investigating

Police have no suspects yet.

Toronto Staff Writer
Yonge Street sign. Right: Toronto Police Service car.

Adwo | Dreamstime,Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Toronto Police Service (TPS) are asking for the public's help after stumbling upon a particularly peculiar case on Yonge Street Tuesday morning.

Police told Narcity they were called to Yonge Street in the middle of Wellesley Street and Dundonald Street early on June 14 at 1:18 a.m. and found a naked man with "apparent stab wounds."

CP24 reported that when the police arrived on the scene, they found the man "unconscious" and "lying in the street," with a stab wound in his "upper torso."

Police say officers located the man, and after an ambulance arrived, he was transported to the hospital in "serious non-life-threatening condition."

However, the man was reportedly "combative" towards first responders on the scene before being sent to the hospital for treatment, according to CP24.

At this time, police say there are no suspects in the stabbing, and they are asking anyone who was in the area or who has dash camera footage to contact police.

According to CP24, the victim of the stabbing is reportedly not cooperating with investigators on the case.

Several strange stabbing cases have occurred in Toronto this year alone.

In April 2022, a man was reportedly stabbed in the neck while at a subway station. Apparently, the suspect approached a 30-year-old man sitting on the platform where they "engaged in conversation" and then stabbed him in the neck.

On a completely different occasion in January 2022, a woman was reportedly stabbed while riding a TTC bus in an "unprovoked attack."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

