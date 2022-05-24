Someone Was Reportedly Stabbed At A TTC Station & Police Are Looking For 2 Suspects
The suspects fled the scene.
Toronto Police Services (TPS) is asking for the public's help to identify two men who are allegedly linked to a subway stabbing investigation.
According to TPS, the incident occurred on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:50 p.m. after officers attended "a stabbing call" at Broadview Subway station.
The report states that the suspects were attacking a man, causing another individual to intervene.
"One of the men produced an edged weapon, and attacked the other man with it," an excerpt reads.
The two men then fled the scene. They are described as males with slim builds.
The first suspect, a black man with a mustache, was last seen wearing a black mask, dark coloured hooded sweater with the hood up, carrying a black pouch, and wearing white Nike shoes.
He was holding a knife in his right hand with a silver blade.
The second suspect, a white man, was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, a black mask, and a dark shirt with a design on the front. He also wore a gold chain with a pendant attached, a black backpack, and blue Nike shoes.
The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for his wounds. Police did not report the extent of his injuries.
Anyone with further information on the case can contact police at 416-808-5500 and Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Unfortunately, incidents of stabbings on the TTC have become a worrying trend recently.
In April, a man was stabbed and robbed at the Main Street subway station following an altercation with two men.