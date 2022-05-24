NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto police

Someone Was Reportedly Stabbed At A TTC Station & Police Are Looking For 2 Suspects

The suspects fled the scene.

Toronto Staff Writer
​Police released photos of the suspects.

Police released photos of the suspects.

Toronto Police | Handout

Toronto Police Services (TPS) is asking for the public's help to identify two men who are allegedly linked to a subway stabbing investigation.

According to TPS, the incident occurred on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:50 p.m. after officers attended "a stabbing call" at Broadview Subway station.

The report states that the suspects were attacking a man, causing another individual to intervene.

"One of the men produced an edged weapon, and attacked the other man with it," an excerpt reads.

The two men then fled the scene. They are described as males with slim builds.

The first suspect, a black man with a mustache, was last seen wearing a black mask, dark coloured hooded sweater with the hood up, carrying a black pouch, and wearing white Nike shoes.

He was holding a knife in his right hand with a silver blade.

The second suspect, a white man, was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, a black mask, and a dark shirt with a design on the front. He also wore a gold chain with a pendant attached, a black backpack, and blue Nike shoes.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for his wounds. Police did not report the extent of his injuries.

Anyone with further information on the case can contact police at 416-808-5500 and Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Unfortunately, incidents of stabbings on the TTC have become a worrying trend recently.

In April, a man was stabbed and robbed at the Main Street subway station following an altercation with two men.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...