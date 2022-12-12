People Are Sharing TTC Safety Concerns After Recent Violence & They're Emailing The CEO
"As a young woman... I don't feel safe on transit."
Torontonians are sharing their concerns over TTC safety after another stabbing left a woman dead last week.
In a Reddit thread posted to a Toronto community page, a user is calling for people to email TTC CEO Rick Leary and demand action.
"As a young woman, seeing the news about the stabbings and a woman being lit on fire - I don't feel safe on transit. I know I'm not alone. I'm fed up of the inaction around safety on transit - yes we know mental health is the root cause, but we can't let those responsible off the hook for keeping us safe," reads the post.
The Reddit user called out Leary, who makes $438,495.91 a year, according to the Sunshine list, questioning how often the CEO has to ride the TTC.
"This guy makes 400k a year, how often do you think he takes the TTC? How often is he subjected to unsafe situations, harassment, assault on his way to work? I'm not sure if I'm allowed to post his email on this subreddit, but it was pretty easy to find."
In less than 24 hours, the post has garnered over 250 comments, with many Torontonians sharing their own experiences on the TTC.
"Women here, have been attacked multiple times on the TTC in recent (post pandemic) years. It's just not newsworthy if you don't die even if you go to the hospital. Thanks for emailing him. We all need to keep speaking up about this!!!," commented a user.
Another Torontonian commented on how safety on the TTC has changed over the years.
"I took the subway on Friday for the first time in a few years, and I was shocked at how shady it is - I am 43 and grew up taking the TTC, so it’s not like I’m new to the system. But now I have a sense of fear and dread entering the tunnels."
The original Reddit poster (who wished to remain anonymous) told Narcity that she created the post because she feels that people in power don't care about public safety.
"I made the post because I have the same feeling I had after seeing that young woman who was lit on fire and died back in June. It's just a gut feeling that no one in power actually cares at all that we don't feel safe on transit, and you're totally on your own," she said.
"I find it unbelievable that two women were now stabbed, and we get the same pitiful responses from the public figures who are supposed to be responsible for keeping us safe."
The TTC has seen several violent attacks this year, including several deaths.
28-year-old Nyima Dolma died from her injuries after being lit on fire on a TTC bus in June 2022, and most recently, 31-year-old Vanessa Kurpiewska was killed in a TTC stabbing on December 8, another woman was also injured in the same incident.
TTC response to emails
TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green told Narcity that the TTC has received a number of emails since Thursday.
"It’s completely understandable that TTC customers would feel anxious after an incident like Thursday’s tragedy. The messages we are receiving certainly convey that," said Green.
"Our CEO spoke to Toronto Police Chief James Ramer and Mayor Tory yesterday about our shared concerns over this incident and also about ways public safety and security on transit can be enhanced."
"As the Mayor publicly stated on Friday, there are broader issues often involved in the case of random attacks and we hope to see those addressed as well."
Green said that the safety of customers and staff is "paramount" and that their thoughts are with victims' family, friends and loved ones.
The TTC does have safety measures in place, including increased visibility of Transit Special Constables, the SafeTTC app, and cameras and emergency alarms in TTC stations and vehicles.
The TTC is also working with TPS to increase police presence and to improve stations with more cameras and visible staff members.