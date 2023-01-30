People Are Sharing Their Wildest TTC Experiences & These Are Rides No One Should Pay For
"Bro, I'm crying this is so absurd LMAO."
Many TTC incidents have made headlines in Toronto recently, and people have felt unsafe. As a result, Toronto Police have scattered across the city to stop the violence on public transit, while others are sharing their experiences on Reddit.
Someone who goes by u/SunsetShoreline on Reddit posted a question to others in the r/askTO thread asking for people's "Craziest TTC story?"
"What's the craziest story you have been involved in on the TTC? Bus, train, streetcar, station, bus stop. Heck, even just the sidewalk. First-person is preferred, but something your friend witnessed or a past forgotten event is cool too," they added.
They shared their story to start the conversation and said, "I had to push off a drunk guy from the bus because he was verbally harassing people. It a long story but thats the jist of it."
Others immediately started to chime in.
Grump_Monk shared a story that got the most activity and interaction in the Reddit thread. It started when they were waiting for a TTC bus at the Toronto Zoo.
The rider was accompanied by another, described as a homeless man. "He was clearly smashed but again he was kind of quiet about it," they said.
Things quickly turned around when another TTC rider rapped about different people he saw. Then, the rapper spotted the drunk man and started rapping about him—the homeless person did not like it.
"He stood up, started laughing really maniacally at the man, pointed to his crotch and it started to wet. He then blasted enormous farts and was clearly shitting his pants," they added.
"Man that would be traumatizing for me," someone said about the story.
"That truly is a crazy ass story lmao," another added.
One Redditor shared, "over the last year and a half I've seen at least three men masturbating on the streetcar."
"The streetcar got stopped at Ossington. The driver said 'we are not moving until the naked lady in the back gets off' Everyone turns around trying to see her. We wait around 5 minutes and a homeless lady storms off tits swinging and bare ass naked into the nearby Tim Hortons," another shared.
But the list of stories goes on and on. Some were even breaking the negative news trend with heartwarming ones that would put a smile on your face.
A TTC driver that sometimes goes by "Captain Pluto" has made many happy on a TTC streetcar.
"Every ride with Captain Pluto is crazy, memorable and just makes you wonder if you dreamt the whole ride and you woke up on a subway wondering what the heck just happened."
So hopefully, next time you ride the TTC maybe, Captain Pluto will remind you what you love so much about Toronto.