Toronto Police On Patrol Didn't Stop More TTC Violence This Weekend & Here's What Happened
The problems on Toronto transit continue.
A new plan to address TTC violence may have 80 Toronto Police officers scattered across the city's transit system at all hours of the day, but various incidents are still taking place.
Over the weekend, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) dealt with more problems on public transit as concern over TTC safety remained amplified and reactions poured in as each incident was reported online.
On Saturday afternoon, another assault was reported on a TTC streetcar.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., police tweeted reports of a man "assaulting people," in the Queen Street East and Victoria Street area.
Police later confirmed three people had been assaulted, but they had no information regarding injuries.
The suspect in the incident was described as a white man, about 35 years old with a slim build, and police said he wearing all black with a black baseball hat and glasses, he was also carrying a backpack at the time of the incident.
He was last seen walking southbound on Victoria Street.
A few hours later, there were reports of a robbery on a subway involving a knife.
Just after 8:00 p.m., police tweeted a man reported he had been robbed "at knifepoint by two suspects," at Yorkdale Subway Station.
No injuries were reported in that incident.
With two more incidents of TTC violence in a single day, the replies to both tweets from Toronto Police were flooded with people acknowledging how the severity of the ongoing problem.
"Let’s be clear that even if police were nearby - they will not prevent crime. They will respond to crime," one person wrote.
Another post getting plenty of attention was one response to a photo, posted by Toronto Police, of an officer on patrol at a TTC station. The post ironically appeared right below an article reporting the latest incident of transit violence.
After the two incidents on Saturday, police did not report any major incidents on the TTC on Sunday, however, a city bus was involved in a crash involving six vehicles.
It happened at Jane Subway Station at around 7:00 p.m., and police said four people had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
