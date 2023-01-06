People Are Sharing What You Should Do If Pushed Onto TTC Subway Tracks & It's Actually Helpful
If you can't pull yourself up, this could be the move.
Being shoved onto a Toronto subway track is a fear that likely sits in the back of most commuters' minds. However, a recent string of violent incidents on the TTC and the city's announcement of a transit budget increase has spotlighted discussions on safety concerns, from board rooms to Reddit threads.
The question, "What do I do if I'm pushed onto the subway tracks?" was posted by a user in Reddit's askTO subreddit this week, an inquiry that has already spurned over 400 comments.
And, before you leap in with the obvious answer, "pull yourself up and out!" It's worth noting that the asker also cited their concerns regarding a lack of "upper body strength" and inability to do that.
So, what do you do then? Well, according to the thread's top-rated comment, which came from a user claiming to be a "former subway operator," the best course of action is the following:
"Crawl into the space underneath the platform away from the third rail. Wait for assistance. Do not leave this space."
Others quickly chimed in with questions about the third rail, with responses describing it as the one "farthest from the platform."
A tweet from TTC Customer Service confirmed that the rail is the one that powers the subway trains, meaning anyone who touches it could risk being electrocuted.
But what do you do if you see someone else get pushed onto the tracks? Another Reddit user recommended taking the following action:
"There's an emergency power cut button usually at both ends of the platform. Not the emergency button in the designated waiting area though it's not a bad idea to press that one either."
On Thursday, Mayor John Tory announced the city of Toronto's plan to invest $53 million into the TTC's budget to improve the safety of riders and frontline employees.
If approved, the initiative would hire 50 more TTC Special Constables to increase security efforts.
